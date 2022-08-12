ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse drops series finale to Buffalo, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets wrapped up a frustrating week on Sunday afternoon, dropping the series finale, 2-0, to the Buffalo Bisons on a sunny day at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets lost all three games they played against the Bisons this weekend, scoring just two runs in the process and lost five games during the six-game series.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse football CB Trill Williams tears ACL in Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday. During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 26-24 home win Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a pass to receiver Deven Thompkins. Williams made the tackle on the play but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse WR Devaughn Cooper is college football's 'mega senior'

SYRACUSE — When Devaughn Cooper first put on a college uniform in 2016, he didn't expect to be doing to same thing in 2022. Before arriving at Syracuse in 2021, the LA native had stints at Arizona and UTEP, suffering season-ending injuries at both schools. Add in the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and you get a Cooper. A 23-year-old entering his 7th season of college football. "I love football, and this is my last chance to make something happen." Watch to learn more about his football journey.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Lawrence
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Nick Plummer
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: National expert projects starting line-up with 3 guards

I’m really curious to see what starting line-up Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim employs to begin the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Orange returns two starters from last season’s group that went 16-17, rising senior guard Joe Girard III and rising senior center Jesse Edwards, who is returning from an injury that he suffered last February.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Bisons#Toronto Blue Jays#The Syracuse Mets
Syracuse.com

Patriots’ Mac Jones keeps memento from blowout loss to Bills in his locker

Every time that he goes to his locker at Gillette Stadium, Mac Jones is reminded of the most lopsided loss of his career. Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit shared a photo from a media scrum with wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey following the Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants. In the background of the photograph was a printed picture that caught the eye of one reader.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NYS Music

Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans

Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Khalil Shakir, Bills rookie class shine in preseason win over Colts (Stock up, stock down)

As the old saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. It was just one game, but the majority of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 rookie class made quite the impression in their preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts. From first round pick Kaiir Elam to seventh round selection Baylon Spector, most of Buffalo’s rookie class made plays when called upon on Saturday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
waynetimes.com

Trevor Catalano visits Race of Champions’ Sportsman Modified Victory Lane at Spencer

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time. Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.
SPENCER, NY
Syracuse.com

15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy