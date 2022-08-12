Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen Contreras
Syracuse drops series finale to Buffalo, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets wrapped up a frustrating week on Sunday afternoon, dropping the series finale, 2-0, to the Buffalo Bisons on a sunny day at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets lost all three games they played against the Bisons this weekend, scoring just two runs in the process and lost five games during the six-game series.
Unforced errors an issue in Syracuse Mets 8-1 loss to Buffalo on Saturday Night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets continued their tough stretch of play against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate, Toronto Blue Jays) on Saturday night, falling 8-1 in the penultimate game of the six-game series. The Mets have now lost four out of the first five games in the series and eight out of their last 11 games overall.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Fans have big takes on Dino Babers big contract report
Syracuse football fans, understandably, have a lot of spirited opinions about Orange head coach Dino Babers and his contract. I get it. I really like Babers as a person (and a motivator), but in his tenure on the Hill, he’s put forth one winning season and one bowl game.
REG-GIE, REG-GIE! Mr. October saves the day as grumpy Yankees play final game in Syracuse in 1977
For just a simple exhibition baseball game, there was an awful lot of intrigue when the New York Yankees traveled to MacArthur Stadium for their Aug. 8, 1977 contest with the Syracuse Chiefs. It was very much “on brand” for the infamous and controversial 1977 Bronx Bombers.
tncontentexchange.com
Tommy DeVito: A look at the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is a transfer from Syracuse. DeVito's hometown is Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Former Syracuse football CB Trill Williams tears ACL in Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener
Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL in the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Sunday. During the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 26-24 home win Saturday, Buccaneers backup quarterback Kyle Trask threw a pass to receiver Deven Thompkins. Williams made the tackle on the play but immediately grabbed his left knee after falling to the ground.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse starting ‘to be really active’ with 5-star big man
About a year ago at the Orange’s annual Elite Camp, Syracuse basketball coaches made their first scholarship offer to a high-school prospect in the rising-junior cycle, and that player is 2024 five-star big man Donnie Freeman. By all accounts, according to a variety of media reports in recent months,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse WR Devaughn Cooper is college football's 'mega senior'
SYRACUSE — When Devaughn Cooper first put on a college uniform in 2016, he didn't expect to be doing to same thing in 2022. Before arriving at Syracuse in 2021, the LA native had stints at Arizona and UTEP, suffering season-ending injuries at both schools. Add in the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and you get a Cooper. A 23-year-old entering his 7th season of college football. "I love football, and this is my last chance to make something happen." Watch to learn more about his football journey.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: National expert projects starting line-up with 3 guards
I’m really curious to see what starting line-up Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim employs to begin the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. The Orange returns two starters from last season’s group that went 16-17, rising senior guard Joe Girard III and rising senior center Jesse Edwards, who is returning from an injury that he suffered last February.
Section III football players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (78 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 47 Section III football teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football begins Aug. 20, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Bills’ Boogie Basham highlights preseason-opening comeback win; Case Keenum, offense struggle early
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Von Miller watched from the sidelines on Saturday afternoon as his young pupils went to work against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener. Virtually all the Buffalo Bills starters didn’t play, leaving a huge opportunity for some of the young talent on the team’s roster.
Bills’ Christian Benford impressing at least one rival GM in preseason debut
The Buffalo Bills may have found a small-school diamond in the rough in cornerback Christian Benford. The sixth-round pick out of Villanova went from a practice squad candidate at the start of camp to a near roster lock by the time camp concluded at St. John Fisher University. From frustrating...
Patriots’ Mac Jones keeps memento from blowout loss to Bills in his locker
Every time that he goes to his locker at Gillette Stadium, Mac Jones is reminded of the most lopsided loss of his career. Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit shared a photo from a media scrum with wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey following the Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants. In the background of the photograph was a printed picture that caught the eye of one reader.
Enrique Cruz Jr. on NIL deal with Syracuse football fan tailgate: ‘I just went for it’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Enrique Cruz Jr. wasn’t sure what he was getting himself into when he applied for a fan-sponsored name, image, and likeness deal earlier this summer. The Syracuse football offensive lineman hadn’t seen anything else like it, but it seemed like a good opportunity.
7 Bills players to watch closely in Saturday’s preseason opener vs. Colts
The Buffalo Bills kick off their preseason slate of games on Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Some of the team’s biggest names are probably not going to be out there against the Indianapolis Colts - Josh Allen has already been ruled out. There are still plenty of intriguing storylines to monitor throughout the game.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
NYS Music
Metallica rocks Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium in front of 40,000 fans
Thursday, August 11, will be fondly remembered by many people in Buffalo. Not only were there massive, record breaking traffic around Highmark Stadium, but it marked the return of Metallica to Buffalo. Metallica played their second out of three shows in the USA this year at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. For support they brought Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.
Khalil Shakir, Bills rookie class shine in preseason win over Colts (Stock up, stock down)
As the old saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. It was just one game, but the majority of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 rookie class made quite the impression in their preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts. From first round pick Kaiir Elam to seventh round selection Baylon Spector, most of Buffalo’s rookie class made plays when called upon on Saturday afternoon.
waynetimes.com
Trevor Catalano visits Race of Champions’ Sportsman Modified Victory Lane at Spencer
Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., earned his first Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series victory this past Friday by being in the right place at the right time. Catalano was running third when the white flag was displayed when contact occurred during a battle for the lead. Race leader Kevin Timmerman of Walworth, N.Y., was spun by Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y. Nye was penalized for the incident which saw Catalano earn the top spot in the race.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
