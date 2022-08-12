ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Robbery call leads to Las Vegas police shooting, vehicle chase

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery and led to a vehicle chase.

According to an 8 News Now I-Team source, there are multiple crime scenes across the valley in relation to this incident, including additional shots that were fired near Smith’s Food and Drug on Desert Inn and Decatur.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect crashed with an LVMPD vehicle near the intersection of Decatur and Charleston. The officer involved in the crash was a K9 officer and was brought to UMC for injuries sustained in the accident.

The suspect was taken into custody and brought to UMC. According to the source, at least one citizen was wounded by a gunshot.

Police activity after a crash near Decatur and Charleston following a robbery turned police shooting and vehicle chase (Credit: Bill Healey)

Police had closed off the following areas:

  • The entire intersection of West Craig Road and North 5th Street
  • South Decatur Boulevard between West Oakey Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard, northbound and southbound
  • West Desert Inn Road between South Jones Boulevard and Duneville Street in all directions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRe9x_0hEE0LaS00
    Police activity after a crash near Decatur and Charleston following a robbery turned police shooting and vehicle chase (Credit: KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j1lt_0hEE0LaS00
    Police activity after a crash near Decatur and Charleston following a robbery turned police shooting and vehicle chase (Credit: KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XEgn_0hEE0LaS00
    Police activity after a crash near Decatur and Charleston following a robbery turned police shooting and vehicle chase (Credit: KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vyHr_0hEE0LaS00
    Police activity after a crash near Decatur and Charleston following a robbery turned police shooting and vehicle chase (Credit: KLAS)

There are no additional details at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

