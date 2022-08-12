Read full article on original website
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
Levels of the 'stress hormone' cortisol are key indicators as to whether a person will suffer long-Covid, study finds
The 'stress hormone' cortisol could be at the center of the mystery that is 'long Covid' - the puzzling phenomena where a person still experiences symptoms of the virus for months after recovery. Researchers at Yale University found that people who suffer from a case that could be considered 'long...
‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults
A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s...
$2M Awarded to 4 Groups to Boost HIV Services for Transgender Clients
Four community health centers were awarded a total of $2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve HIV services for their transgender clients and provide them with needed care for mental health issues and substance use disorders. According to an announcement on...
Norway's climate choice: old oil, gas fields switch to green power or close early
OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway will have to phase out some of its old oil and gas fields prematurely to achieve its 2030 climate goals, unless it can use carbon-free power on more offshore platforms to cut their emissions, the country's Climate Minister Espen Barth Eide said.
'Ludicrous' to suggest Rushdie responsible for attack, says Britain
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - It is "ludicrous" to suggest that novelist Salman Rushdie was responsible for the attack on him, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, after Iran's foreign ministry suggested the author was to blame. read more.
Foreign minister: Iran will respond to EU's nuclear text by midnight Monday
DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iran will respond to the European Union's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal by midnight on Monday, its foreign minister said, calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.
Study on COVID vaccination and contagiousness misrepresented
CLAIM: A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients remain contagious for less time than those who were vaccinated or had received booster shots. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study found no significant overall difference in how long patients with the delta or omicron...
A tiny Pacific island nation shut COVID out for two years. It recorded 3,000 cases in the last week
The Marshall Islands defenses are finally falling.
Anglo-Indians remember partition: ‘I can never forget that brutality’
After living in Britain for nearly half a century, Pabitra Ghosh is still gripped by a rootlessness borne after being displaced from modern-day Bangladesh as a child. When a communal riot broke out in 1950, Ghosh, then five, fled with his family across the newly carved Indian border from East Pakistan. The train journey was both “bedlam” and “traumatic” as they abandoned their home to start afresh in Kolkata.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Studies: 3 or 4 COVID vaccine doses protective against Omicron
Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. 7% vs 20% infection rate after 4, 3 doses. In the first study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, researchers...
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
Even low levels of air pollution can damage health, study finds
A study in one of the cleanest countries in the world could help governments think about future ways to manage air pollution. Abundant data from London’s infamous 1952 smog onwards tells us that breathing high concentrations of air pollution harms our health. This feeds into the 20th-century idea of targets for the quality of our air. However, the new study looked at the health harm from air pollution from another angle.
scitechdaily.com
Floating in Space Might Seem Exciting, but It Has Serious Consequences
According to a new study, six months in space is equivalent to decades of bone loss on Earth. Have you ever wondered whether you have anything in common with an astronaut? It turns out that there are 206 of them – your bones. A study on bone loss in astronauts and the crucial issue of whether bone can be regained after returning to Earth focuses on these parts of our bodies.
researchgate.net
Psychological Effects and Associated Factors Among Vaccinated and Unvaccinated General Population Against COVID-19 Infection in Bangladesh
The global e�ort to develop herd immunity in the general public against the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing. However, to the best of our knowledge, there have been no studies on how the COVID-19 vaccine a�ects mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. The present study investigated the psychological e�ects and associated factors among vaccinated and unvaccinated general populations against COVID-19 infection in Bangladesh.
scitechdaily.com
How Omicron BA.5 Became a Master of Disguise – What It Means for the Current COVID Surge
The COVID omicron subvariant known as BA.5 was first detected in South Africa in February 2022 and spread rapidly throughout the world. As of the second week of July 2022, the BA.5 subvariant constituted nearly 80% of COVID-19 variants in the United States. Soon after researchers in South Africa reported...
More babies born out of wedlock or civil partnerships ‘for first time on record’
The number of babies born to mothers who are unmarried or not in a civil partnership has overtaken the number being born to mothers in such relationships for the first time on record, birth registration data shows.There were 624,828 live births registered in England and Wales in 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.This includes 320,713 live births to women who were not married or in a civil partnership when they gave birth – 51.3% of the total – compared to 304,115 live births to parents who were married or civilly partnered.Caution should be taken in interpreting today’s numbers...
scitechdaily.com
New Research Finds That People With Anorexia Have Smaller Brains
The largest study to date reveals significant alterations in brain structure in anorexic individuals. Important differences in the brains of those with and without anorexia nervosa have been found, according to a major study headed by neuroscientists at the University of Bath (UK) that involved worldwide collaborators. In the UK,...
