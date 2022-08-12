ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 1

Related
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#School Closings#Health And Safety#Health Effect#Diseases#Linus Covid#General Health#The Lancet Public Health
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults

A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
France
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Anglo-Indians remember partition: ‘I can never forget that brutality’

After living in Britain for nearly half a century, Pabitra Ghosh is still gripped by a rootlessness borne after being displaced from modern-day Bangladesh as a child. When a communal riot broke out in 1950, Ghosh, then five, fled with his family across the newly carved Indian border from East Pakistan. The train journey was both “bedlam” and “traumatic” as they abandoned their home to start afresh in Kolkata.
SOCIETY
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Studies: 3 or 4 COVID vaccine doses protective against Omicron

Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. 7% vs 20% infection rate after 4, 3 doses. In the first study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, researchers...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Even low levels of air pollution can damage health, study finds

A study in one of the cleanest countries in the world could help governments think about future ways to manage air pollution. Abundant data from London’s infamous 1952 smog onwards tells us that breathing high concentrations of air pollution harms our health. This feeds into the 20th-century idea of targets for the quality of our air. However, the new study looked at the health harm from air pollution from another angle.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Floating in Space Might Seem Exciting, but It Has Serious Consequences

According to a new study, six months in space is equivalent to decades of bone loss on Earth. Have you ever wondered whether you have anything in common with an astronaut? It turns out that there are 206 of them – your bones. A study on bone loss in astronauts and the crucial issue of whether bone can be regained after returning to Earth focuses on these parts of our bodies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
researchgate.net

Psychological Effects and Associated Factors Among Vaccinated and Unvaccinated General Population Against COVID-19 Infection in Bangladesh

The global e�ort to develop herd immunity in the general public against the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing. However, to the best of our knowledge, there have been no studies on how the COVID-19 vaccine a�ects mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. The present study investigated the psychological e�ects and associated factors among vaccinated and unvaccinated general populations against COVID-19 infection in Bangladesh.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More babies born out of wedlock or civil partnerships ‘for first time on record’

The number of babies born to mothers who are unmarried or not in a civil partnership has overtaken the number being born to mothers in such relationships for the first time on record, birth registration data shows.There were 624,828 live births registered in England and Wales in 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.This includes 320,713 live births to women who were not married or in a civil partnership when they gave birth – 51.3% of the total – compared to 304,115 live births to parents who were married or civilly partnered.Caution should be taken in interpreting today’s numbers...
RELATIONSHIPS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That People With Anorexia Have Smaller Brains

The largest study to date reveals significant alterations in brain structure in anorexic individuals. Important differences in the brains of those with and without anorexia nervosa have been found, according to a major study headed by neuroscientists at the University of Bath (UK) that involved worldwide collaborators. In the UK,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy