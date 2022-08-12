Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Friends, family, and colleagues remember Zachery Potts at funeral service
THREE OAKS, Mich. --- It was a somber, yet touching day at Calvary Tabernacle in Three Oaks as the life of Zachery Potts was remembered by hundreds of people whose lives he impacted. They reflected on the many aspects of Zach’s life; faith, politics, and his care for others.
abc57.com
Downtown South Bend Art Beat returns on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The streets of downtown South Bend will be filled with performing, visual and culinary artists throughout Saturday for Art Beat 2022, a celebration of local artisans. Art Beat 2022 will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown South Bend. Those looking to volunteer can...
St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
abc57.com
Dante Kittrell press conference rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The press conference about the death of Dante Kittrell has been rescheduled by Faith in Indiana for August 12th at 1 p.m. due to the sudden death of Jackie Walorski. The conference is meant to push Mayor Mueller to meet with community leaders to discuss police...
WHAS 11
Indiana VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Charlie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
WNDU
Faith Indiana calls on Mayor Mueller to speak with them about Dante Kittrell killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Faith and community leaders in South Bend are calling on Mayor James Mueller to meet with them, now two weeks after South Bend Police shot and killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Police opened fire on Kittrell back on July 29th, after attempting to deescalate the situation for...
News Now Warsaw
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
abc57.com
Celebration of life held for Benton Harbor's first Black firefighter, Archie Davis Sr.
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The first African American firefighter for the city of Benton Harbor was remembered during a celebration of life service Friday morning. Archie Davis Sr. died on July 26. Davis was the first African American firefighter in the history of the Benton Harbor Fire Department when he joined in 1957.
abc57.com
George Wilson Park hosts Slide the Hill
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- From the 12 to the 14 of August, George Wilson Park will be hosting Slide the Hill. Slide the Hill has four 300-foot-long water slides that people can tube and slide down. The event is only ten dollars per person and lasts through Sunday. Guests also need to...
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
WNDU
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
inkfreenews.com
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
abc57.com
Nappanee Friday Fest
ELKHART, Ind. -- Friday Fest starts on August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events include a food truck war, car and bike show, crafts and shopping. For more information visit https://fb.me/e/3fMVtZSKf.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
hometownnewsnow.com
Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim
(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
abc57.com
Grapes on the Green kicks off Four Winds Invitational weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Country Club kicked off the Four Winds Invitational weekend on Thursday with Grapes on the Green, an event where guests drove around on golf carts to sample wine and food from different sponsors. Thursday's event included sips and samples from Papa Vino's, Uptown...
WNDU
Fremont Park Block Party 2
From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
