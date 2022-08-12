Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023Channelocity
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E Preston
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to Steph
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Two women wanted in connection to Portsmouth shooting on Airline Blvd
Portsmouth Police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man seriously injured on Saturday.
PPD investigating gunshot wound
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a gunshot wound incident Saturday afternoon. In a tweet posted just before 4 p.m., the department said it was investigating the shooting which happened in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd. A man was shot and seriously hurt...
Exclusive surveillance video captures what led to Portsmouth shooting
Businesses in Portsmouth are speaking with News 3 and sharing exclusive surveillance video of a shooting that happened Saturday and left one man seriously injured.
Police respond to shooting on Bellwood Rd in Newport News
Police responded to a shooting on Bellwood Rd in Newport News Sunday evening.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Portsmouth Police search for man wanted in connection to toddler's death
Detectives have charged 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, and Shooting in the Commission of a Felony.
Newport News Police investigate homicide; one dead, one injured
NN Police are investigating a homicide that took place on August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m.
cbs17
Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
Chesapeake Police search for missing 25-year-old endangered woman
25-year-old Alexis Hicks was reported missing to Chesapeake Police by her mother on Saturday. She was last seen on Friday, August 12, around 8:30 a.m., leaving her home
2-year-old shot in late night Portsmouth shooting
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 2-year-old boy late Wednesday night, August 10, 2022.
Volunteers bring updated pictures to Sunday search for missing 15-year-old
Volunteers with grassroots group Hear Their Voices spent Sunday morning and afternoon passing out flyers with updated pictures of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell.
Person sent to the hospital following fiery 4-vehicle crash on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
A person was sent to a local hospital following a 4-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
13News Now Exclusive: Cell phone video captures chaos before gunfire that hurt 4 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A new video obtained by 13News Now Investigates shows the moments leading to a quadruple shooting in downtown Norfolk. The cell phone video captured the chaos inside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. In it, the crowd watches as a man is taken to the ground, then dragged by the collar of his shirt.
Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died...
Portsmouth Police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Suffolk
15-year-old Ky’Azia Hassell was reported as a runaway and was last seen on August 7 around 8 p.m., in the Harbor View and College Drive area of Suffolk.
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk
13newsnow.com
Former daycare owner arrested after fire left multiple children hurt in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police confirmed Friday they served an arrest warrant for Dewanna Seward. Neighbors say she ran her daycare where an April fire hurt multiple children.
2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022. Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.
