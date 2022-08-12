ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits

A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Texas police department refuses to apologize to woke mob who flew into rage after officer shared photo of himself with Kyle Rittenhouse

A Texas police department refused to kotow to a woke mob after an officer posted a photograph of himself posing with Kyle Rittenhouse to the force's Facebook page. In the photo, Rittenhouse, who posed with an unidentified officer from the Thrall Police Department, could be seen grinning from ear to ear in front of a patrol vehicle.
THRALL, TX
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
OREGON STATE
Fort Hood, TX
Fort Hood, TX Crime & Safety
Texas Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Man’s Body Found Near Texas Army Base

An ongoing investigation seeks to unravel mysteries surrounding the discovery of a dead body near Fort Hood. On Tuesday, August 9, Members of a highway clean-up crew found the corpse along the side of I-14 while conducting work near the army base. They notified deputies from the Coryell County Sheriff’s office shortly after 10 a.m.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search

Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
TOLEDO, OH
Motorious

Sheriff Deploys Stop Stick On Stolen Dodge Charger Going 140 MPH

Controversy is swirling around an August 5 incident in St. Paul, Minnesota which involved a 16-year-old speeding in a Dodge Charger and the methods Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department used to try bringing the pursuit to an end. More specifically, the sheriff deployed a Stop Stick while the Mopar was doing 140 mph on a narrow city street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report

A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
AUSTIN, TX

