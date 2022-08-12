ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
169th Illinois State Fair ribbon cutting

By Danny Connolly
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The ribbon has been cut Thursday for the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

“Here’s to another marvelous 10 days of blue ribbon prizes, exhilarating rides and ample adventures,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

The fair is viewed as a celebration of Illinois’ agriculture. It brings a variety of attractions from the butter cow and animatronic dinosaurs to auctions and musical guests at the Grandstand.

“We want this to be an experience for fairgoers and families alike,” Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair manager, said.

The fair runs until August 21. You can learn more about the fair at their website .

