New cabin available for rent in McCormick’s Creek State Park

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new cabin is available for rent at McCormick’s Creek State Park.

It’s called the Sunset Cabin and it will be available for reservations beginning August 12.

The 1,400 square foot cabin has a fully accessible entrance on the first floor.

It sleeps eight people and is air-conditioned and heated, so it’s available to rent year-round.

The cabin is located in the family cabin area and overlooks the McCormick’s Cove Nature Preserve.

The rental cost for the cabin is $199 per night Sunday-Wednesday, $209 per night Thursday-Saturday, and $219 per night on holidays, plus applicable taxes.

From mid-June to mid-August, weekly rental is required. During the rest of the year, a two-night minimum is required.

Reservations can be made up to one year in advance for this and all other Indiana State Park-operated cabins.

Reservations can be made at camp.IN.gov or by calling 866-622-6746.

