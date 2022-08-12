British duo pulls off pair of upsets in Montreal

Daniel Evans and qualifier Jack Draper, both of Great Britain, toppled seeded opponents on Thursday in the round of 16 of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Evans edged 10th-seeded American Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-5, and Draper defeated 17th-seeded Gael Monfils of France 6-2 in the first set and was trailing 0-2 in the second when Monfils retired due to a foot injury.

“I know what it’s like to do an ankle,” Draper said. “I did one last year and rebounded. I hope Gael is alright. I wish him all the best for the rest of the season. I guess to be in the quarterfinals is nice for myself, but it’s never how you want it to happen.”

It wasn’t all good news for the Brits, though, as No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie lost 6-3, 6-4 to sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Norrie didn’t record an ace, while Auger-Aliassime managed to post 15.

A Montreal native himself, Auger-Aliassime has been able to rally behind the home fans.

“Montreal people are really proud people. We are a small community in the world. We support each other in what we do, especially in professional sport,” Auger-Aliassime said. “When you see an athlete come from the province of Quebec and do big things, people are very proud. It makes me proud to be in that position.”

In the late match Thursday night, Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta pulled off a 6-2, 6-4 upset of seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy. The United States’ Tommy Paul had the only other upset of the day with a 6-4, 6-2 straight-set victory over No. 13 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Coming off his win against No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Wednesday, Australian Nick Kyrgios cruised past fellow countryman Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3.

In other action, fourth-seeded Casper Rudd of Norway and Polish No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz both were victorious over Spanish opponents. Rudd prevailed in a 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 contest against 14th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, and Hurkacz also overcame a first-set defeat to dismount Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(3).

–Field Level Media

