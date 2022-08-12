A younger man who had been living with an older woman in The Villages has been sentenced for pawning her jewelry. Garry Restifo, 59, who has a long history of theft convictions, reportedly flattered the 74-year-old Village of Alhambra woman and told her she “looked good for her age.” Restifo, who had been living with his parents in the Village of Virginia Trace, moved in with the woman.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO