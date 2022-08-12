Read full article on original website
click orlando
1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
70-year-old Central Florida woman killed in head-on collision, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44...
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
cw34.com
Sheriff: 'Special place in hell' for Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in central Florida is accused of drowning her own Chihuahua, then leaving its body on the couch for days. "There is a special place in hell for this woman," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "Until she gets there, she's going to rot in our jail."
WESH
43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
fox35orlando.com
Middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. The deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
Harbor House says more stalking cases involve AirTags
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies and domestic violence advocates have voiced their concern about the number of stalking cases using a new device. These devices, called Apple AirTags, are meant to help keep track of things like your car keys or luggage. But the small size of...
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
click orlando
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
click orlando
Missing 19-year-old found by Altamonte Springs police
The Altamonte Springs Police Department has found a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Police were looking for Summer Dowling, who was reported missing after leaving her house on foot earlier on Sunday. Police said Dowling was located at the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
villages-news.com
Younger man sentenced in theft of jewelry from older woman in The Villages
A younger man who had been living with an older woman in The Villages has been sentenced for pawning her jewelry. Garry Restifo, 59, who has a long history of theft convictions, reportedly flattered the 74-year-old Village of Alhambra woman and told her she “looked good for her age.” Restifo, who had been living with his parents in the Village of Virginia Trace, moved in with the woman.
click orlando
Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend’s current partner, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man was arrested Saturday morning and faces aggravated stalking charges in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Sanford Police Department. Officers responded to a residence at Treviso Townhomes in reference to a shooting with injuries, where police said the incident...
click orlando
DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in a
‘She’s going to rot in our jail’: Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said she drowned a dog in a pool in an attack that was caught on video. In a video posted to Facebook, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey described the case, saying the suspect, Erica Black, “is without question the most despicable human being I’ve ever seen in my life.”
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
WESH
Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute
SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
click orlando
Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man
CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
