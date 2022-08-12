ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Maitland, FL
WESH

43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. The deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Silver Alert#Hyundai#Disney World
click orlando

Missing 19-year-old found by Altamonte Springs police

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has found a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Police were looking for Summer Dowling, who was reported missing after leaving her house on foot earlier on Sunday. Police said Dowling was located at the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
villages-news.com

Younger man sentenced in theft of jewelry from older woman in The Villages

A younger man who had been living with an older woman in The Villages has been sentenced for pawning her jewelry. Garry Restifo, 59, who has a long history of theft convictions, reportedly flattered the 74-year-old Village of Alhambra woman and told her she “looked good for her age.” Restifo, who had been living with his parents in the Village of Virginia Trace, moved in with the woman.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Man arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend’s current partner, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man was arrested Saturday morning and faces aggravated stalking charges in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Sanford Police Department. Officers responded to a residence at Treviso Townhomes in reference to a shooting with injuries, where police said the incident...
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
click orlando

DeLand police search for man wanted for aggravated battery, armed carjacking

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police are actively searching for a man accused of battering his pregnant partner and threatening her and their one-year-old child with a shotgun. Omar Thomas, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant person, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking with a deadly weapon, police said.
Action News Jax

‘She’s going to rot in our jail’: Florida woman accused of drowning Chihuahua, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said she drowned a dog in a pool in an attack that was caught on video. In a video posted to Facebook, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey described the case, saying the suspect, Erica Black, “is without question the most despicable human being I’ve ever seen in my life.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute

SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man

CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy