Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season
Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday. Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M PK Davis ready to step from Small's shadow
Texas A&M football player Caden Davis didn’t walk the stage during graduation ceremonies at Reed Arena on Friday, because he was practicing for the biggest test of his athletic career. Davis heads into the season as the team’s top place-kicker. The junior has patiently waited for three seasons behind...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol, Rudder learn from solid scrimmage
A&M Consolidated and Rudder accomplished plenty at Friday night’s football scrimmage. The two squads, which didn’t have spring drills, ran four series of 15 plays along with a walk-through special teams segment and a live portion with a running clock. “We felt like we’ve got a lot of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pair of Aggies competing at U.S. Amateur
Texas A&M men's golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan start play at the U.S. Amateur Monday at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament consists of two rounds of stroke play before the field is trimmed down from 312 to 64 and match play begins. The winner is named on Sunday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota wins tournament:
The Navasota volleyball team won the gold bracket of its own tournament by beating Tomball’s junior varsity 25-23, 25-22. Navasota advanced to Saturday’s final by beating Richards 25-11, 25-18 and Franklin 25-17, 12-25, 15-12. Franklin claimed third by beating Rockdale 25-19, 25-22. Navasota (9-0) won three matches in Thursday’s pool play, beating Cleveland 25-8, 25-10; Snook 25-11, 25-12; and Trinity 25-9, 25-9.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian finishes 2nd in tourney behind play of Wright, Angerer
Austin Hill Country defeated Brazos Christian 26-24, 25-15 in the championship match of the gold bracket in the Galveston O’Connell volleyball tournament on Saturday. To reach the title game, Brazos Christian didn’t lose a game in defeating The Village School 27-25, 25-11; Alvin Living Stones 25-22, 25-14; Allen Academy 25-10, 25-14; and Tyler Grace 25-17, 26-24.
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS volleyball Saturday roundup; Rudder 5th in Tyler; St. Joseph & Bryan split; CS & Consol each drop a pair
• Rudder finishes fifth in Tyler ISD tourney: The Rudder volleyball team finished fifth in the three-day 32-team Tyler ISD tournament. The Lady Rangers (10-1) suffered their first loss in Saturday’s morning match, falling to Pleasant Grove 24-26, 25-23, 25-17. Rudder bounced back to defeated Beckville 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 and Van 25-21, 25-18.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local districts earn B ratings as Texas releases first state accountability ratings since 2019
Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings. The scores are the first the districts have received since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not complete the STAAR standardized testing in 2020, and school districts did not receive ratings in 2021 due to the number of students still participating in at-home learning.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event. The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SFA teachers look forward to building relationships, preparing students for future in new school year
As teachers at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan prepared their rooms for students to return, the one word each used to describe the coming school year was excitement. “Schools are not made to be empty. They’re made to be with filled with teachers and students,” SFA Middle School Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (2) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Total Wine & More to open Thursday
Total Wine & More's College Station location will open on Thursday. The store, which offers wine, beer, liquor and cigars, is located at 1450 Texas Avenue S. and is in the space formerly occupied by World Market. Total Wine will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Creek View Elementary hosts Meet the Teacher for 2022-23 school year
Almost 500 students and their families attended Meet the Teacher at Creek View Elementary in College Station on Monday evening, where students had the chance to meet their teacher before the first day of school. One of the fourth grade teachers, Emily Trahan, said she was excited to start her...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves urban land use agreement
In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, College Station City Council members approved a land-use request that would allow the development of an apartment complex that could be used to support medical professionals and staff. The request regarded 17 acres of land at 400 Double Mountain Road located at the corner...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police arrest 18-year-old from Bryan for Sunday murder of 62-year-old woman
Bryan police said Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18, from Bryan, was arrested in Del Rio on Monday in connection to a Sunday murder in Bryan. Police said officers responded to a report of a dead body in a backyard in the 200 block of W. Pruitt Street in Bryan at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
