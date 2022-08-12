ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Browns suffer devastating injury on first drive of the preseason

On the Cleveland Browns’ first drive of the 2022 preseason, the offense suffered a devastating injury as starting center Nick Harris was carted off the field. All eyes for the Cleveland Browns‘ preseason opener on Friday night against the Jaguars were on Deshaun Watson as the controversial quarterback got the start for the team. However, there were also numerous other starters for the team that took the field in Jacksonville and that could end up being a costly decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Phillies have encouraging update on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies may be getting a major injury reinforcement back fairly soon based on the information they gave Sunday. Outfielder Bryce Harper is poised to take batting practice on Monday for the first time since he fractured his thumb in June. Manager Rob Thomson added that the next step after that will be to send Harper on a minor league rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
