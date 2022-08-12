Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits two homers — 700 in reach?
Albert Pujols homered twice to help lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3, on Sunday. Pujols hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run drive in the eighth to give him 689 career homers. As his final season winds down, the 42-year-old Pujols ranks fourth on the career homer list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games.
NBC Sports
Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols launches his second home run of the game to give Cardinals a 6-2 lead
Albert Pujols launched his second home run of the game to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 689th home run of his career traveled 443 feet.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn
The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
NBC Sports
Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story
Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
FOX Sports
Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series
Kansas City Royals (48-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-55, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8...
'I did it mommy': Baseball player shares emotional call with mom after long journey to the MLB
After a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard finally got the call to join the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. His first call? To his mother.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros continue to DOMINATE the AL as the New York Yankees struggle | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander explains why the Houston Astros are still the top team in the American League and their continued dominance with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff in his AL Cy Young run. The New York Yankees continue to struggle and show weakness going 2-8 in their last ten games!
NBC Sports
MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games
The San Diego Padres take on the Washington Nationals today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Padres vs Nationals matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games. What MLB games are on today?. (All times are listed as ET)
FOX Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire, Boston leads NY, 2-0
Boston Red Sox's Eric Hosmer scores on a sac fly from Reese McGuire. Boston leads the New York Yankees, 2-0.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays square off against the Guardians with series tied 1-1
Cleveland Guardians (60-53, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-51, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (7-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -142, Guardians +121; over/under...
Comments / 2