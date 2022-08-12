ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits two homers — 700 in reach?

Albert Pujols homered twice to help lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3, on Sunday. Pujols hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run drive in the eighth to give him 689 career homers. As his final season winds down, the 42-year-old Pujols ranks fourth on the career homer list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
BASEBALL
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TMZ.com

Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn

The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

Sometimes, it takes a step back to see a path forward. An already encouraging road trip in an otherwise exasperating season for Max Muncy started to get interesting in the second inning Aug. 1 in San Francisco. A changeup from ground-ball extraordinaire Logan Webb caught too much of the plate. Before Muncy lifted his front leg in the air to prepare for the pitch, he stepped his back foot slightly toward the back of the box. Then he demolished a 399-foot home run — his first of four over the next seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (48-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-55, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Blue Jays square off against the Guardians with series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (60-53, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-51, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (7-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -142, Guardians +121; over/under...
CLEVELAND, OH

