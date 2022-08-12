ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

15-LOVE holds end of summer jamboree

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cwuzc_0hEDwmC100

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A local non-profit hosted its annual Jamboree celebration for kids who took part in its summer camp. 15-LOVE held the Jamboree at the tennis courts at Washington Park in Albany.

Kids from Albany, Troy and Schenectady came together for the end of summer celebration after taking part in a seven-week tennis and education program. The non-profit helps serve more than 2,500 kids throughout the Capital Region.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“One of the things that I love most is that, for the most part, all of our instructors have come up through the program,” Executive Director Amber Marino said. “So they used to be on the other side of the net, and now they are our instructors, which is just really cool.”

School supplies and tennis equipment were given to the kids during the Jamboree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Music lineup announced for Albany’s PearlPalooza

Albany's PearlPalooza is set to return for its 13th year on September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Pearl Street. The event made its official in-person return in 2021 after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Capital Center welcomes 16th North East Open Tournament

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North East Open, a martial arts competition unique to the Capital Region, was back in full form Saturday morning, as the event returned to the Capital Center for its’ 16th year of competition. The event aims to bring together martial artists and enthusiasts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Society
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
State
Washington State
Troy, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Society
wamc.org

Troy circus turns trash into treasure

At one time or another we all have been served a meal by a person we would deem a clown. One way we could come to that description is by an engaging server who offers pleasant witticisms and jokes. The opposite is a person who is so unknowingly inept they become funny.
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Christine A. Moore Millinery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last five years Christine Moore has had the honor of being the ‘Featured Milliner of the Kentucky Derby.’ Based in New York City, her hats can been seen on men and women at race tracks around the country. For more than 25 years, Christine has been perfecting her […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamboree#The End Of Summer#Nexstar Media Inc
WNYT

Albany fire displaces 12 people

A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Frog 104

Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany announces 2022-23 music, theatre performances

The University at Albany Department of Music and Theatre has announced its performances for the 2022-23 season. The music program will present 24 performances and the theatre program will perform three full productions with five to six performances of each show.
NEWS10 ABC

Maria College graduates inaugural master class

The initial master class of Maria College walked across the Sisters of Mercy Convent Chapel stage on Sunday. The 17 graduates represent Maria's first Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) group.
nippertown.com

Music Haven to Host “Summer of Soul Fest”, August 20

SCHENECTADY – Unlike any other event on the summer landscape of outdoor concerts and festivals comes Music Haven’s Summer of Soul Fest, which will be crowned by a free screening of Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s Oscar, Grammy and multi-independent award-winning film, Summer of Soul. The music documentary examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that took place on six Sundays between June 29 and August 24 at Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) in Harlem. Using professional footage of the festival that was filmed as it happened, stock news footage, and modern-day interviews with attendees, musicians, and other commentators to provide historical background and social context. Despite its large attendance and performers such as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mavis Staples, Blinky Williams, Sly and the Family Stone, and The Chambers Brothers, the festival is much less well-known in the 21st century than is Woodstock (which took place on the same weekend as one of the days of the Harlem Cultural Festival), and the filmmakers investigate this, among other topics.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy