15-LOVE holds end of summer jamboree

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A local non-profit hosted its annual Jamboree celebration for kids who took part in its summer camp. 15-LOVE held the Jamboree at the tennis courts at Washington Park in Albany.

Kids from Albany, Troy and Schenectady came together for the end of summer celebration after taking part in a seven-week tennis and education program. The non-profit helps serve more than 2,500 kids throughout the Capital Region.

“One of the things that I love most is that, for the most part, all of our instructors have come up through the program,” Executive Director Amber Marino said. “So they used to be on the other side of the net, and now they are our instructors, which is just really cool.”

School supplies and tennis equipment were given to the kids during the Jamboree.

