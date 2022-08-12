ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

US and South Korea will pretend to assassinate Kim Jong Un in 'decapitation' exercise

The return of joint exercises between the United States and South Korea will include a controversial exercise in decapitating the leader of North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea are partnering in their first joint exercise in five years with a “kill chain," in which soldiers will practice targeting North Korea’s missile and nuclear sites and the bases the North needs to supply, refuel, and rearm them. To conclude this exercise, the soldiers will practice a “decapitation” in which they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance told the Daily Beast.
Daily Beast

The Guardian

North and South Korea relations: what’s behind the tensions – in 30 seconds

North and South Korea share a language and traditional culture, but politically their modern history is one of conflict and division. The Korean peninsula, a Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945, was roughly divided in two along the 38th parallel by US and Soviet occupying forces at the end of the second world war. In 1948, North Korea was established by Kim Il-sung – the first of three generations of the Kim dynasty to have ruled the country with an iron fist. The South, a US ally, was proclaimed a republic the same year.
The Associated Press

South Korea to pardon Samsung's Lee, other corporate giants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung’s de-facto leader secured a pardon Friday of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government, an act of leniency that underscored the tech company’s huge influence in the nation. Lee Jae-yong’s pardon is partially symbolic since he was released on parole a year ago after serving 18 months of a prison term that would have ended in July, and critics say the billionaire has remained in control of Samsung even while behind bars. Still, the pardon will allow the heir to the electronics juggernaut...
AFP

Japanese ministers anger China, South Korea with war shrine visit

Two Japanese ministers paid respects Monday at a controversial war shrine, infuriating China and South Korea where the site is seen as a symbol of past militarism, especially during World War II. The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished since the late 19th century -- but it also enshrines convicted war criminals. Trips to the shrine by government officials have long angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military before and during the war, particularly South Korea and China.
Vice

North Korea Reports No New COVID Cases and an ‘Impossible’ Fatality Rate

North Korea has emerged from its first wave of COVID-19 with by far the lowest fatality rate of any country in the pandemic’s history, at least according to state media. In the almost three months since they abruptly announced the country’s first official outbreak, their leader Kim Jong Un and the Workers' Party of North Korea have largely avoided referring to the virus as COVID, describing it instead as an “obscure febrile disease” and “fever.”
UPI News

Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "continue to expand" ties, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday. Putin made the comments in a letter to Kim on the occasion of North Korea's Liberation...
Benzinga

Markets Insider

China's Xi Jinping may visit Saudi Arabia next week with oil likely to top the agenda after Biden fails to secure a big production boost, report says

Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia next week, according to the Guardian. The Chinese leader will likely be received with elaborate ceremonies as relations with Saudi Arabia grow closer. Xi's trip follows a visit to the kingdom from US President Joe Biden last month. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
