Washington Examiner
US and South Korea will pretend to assassinate Kim Jong Un in 'decapitation' exercise
The return of joint exercises between the United States and South Korea will include a controversial exercise in decapitating the leader of North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea are partnering in their first joint exercise in five years with a “kill chain," in which soldiers will practice targeting North Korea’s missile and nuclear sites and the bases the North needs to supply, refuel, and rearm them. To conclude this exercise, the soldiers will practice a “decapitation” in which they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance told the Daily Beast.
South Korean president skips in-person meeting with Pelosi, causing controversy
SEOUL, South Korea – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her two-day visit to Seoul on Thursday, but her non-in-person meeting with the president has led to controversy among South Koreans. Pelosi is the first sitting speaker to visit South Korea since Dennis Hastert visited Seoul in 2002. She...
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
South Korea, China clash over U.S. missile shield, complicating conciliation
SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences.
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
An unknown Chinese merchant spends $376 million on 13 cargo ships for risky Russian oil transfers on the high seas, report says
An anonymous Chinese firm has spent $376 million on 13 tankers to execute ship-to-ship transfers of Russian crude in the mid-Atlantic. All 13 ships are linked to the same office building in Dalian, China, according to maritime intelligence site Lloyd's List. The fleet represents the core of a new, high-risk...
U.S. is ‘not going anywhere,’ Middle East envoy says, as China’s Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia
The U.S. on Friday disputed claims that a forthcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia signals America's waning influence in the Middle East. "The United States is a vital partner to not only Saudi Arabia but each of the countries in the region," Tim Lenderking, special envoy for Yemen, told CNBC.
The US could lose up to 900 warplanes fighting a Chinese invasion of Taiwan but would emerge victorious, says think tank
The Center for Strategic and International Studies war games found the US and Taiwan would defeat a Chinese invasion – at great cost for all sides.
Xi Jinping-Led China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Were A Warning To US And Its Allies: Expert
Beijing's recent military drills that included live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait were a warning to the United States and its allies, according to a report that quoted several geopolitical experts. What Happened: After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip angered China, its government ordered the army to conduct...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
North and South Korea relations: what’s behind the tensions – in 30 seconds
North and South Korea share a language and traditional culture, but politically their modern history is one of conflict and division. The Korean peninsula, a Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945, was roughly divided in two along the 38th parallel by US and Soviet occupying forces at the end of the second world war. In 1948, North Korea was established by Kim Il-sung – the first of three generations of the Kim dynasty to have ruled the country with an iron fist. The South, a US ally, was proclaimed a republic the same year.
South Korea to pardon Samsung's Lee, other corporate giants
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung’s de-facto leader secured a pardon Friday of his conviction for bribing a former president in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government, an act of leniency that underscored the tech company’s huge influence in the nation. Lee Jae-yong’s pardon is partially symbolic since he was released on parole a year ago after serving 18 months of a prison term that would have ended in July, and critics say the billionaire has remained in control of Samsung even while behind bars. Still, the pardon will allow the heir to the electronics juggernaut...
Xi Jinping's Government Publishes White Paper On Taiwan Issue: If China Can't Be Unified, 'All Will Suffer'
Amid tensions across the Taiwan strait, Xi Jinping's government on Wednesday published a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," claiming that the island nation has "belonged to China since ancient times." What Happened: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the...
Japanese ministers anger China, South Korea with war shrine visit
Two Japanese ministers paid respects Monday at a controversial war shrine, infuriating China and South Korea where the site is seen as a symbol of past militarism, especially during World War II. The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished since the late 19th century -- but it also enshrines convicted war criminals. Trips to the shrine by government officials have long angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military before and during the war, particularly South Korea and China.
North Korea Reports No New COVID Cases and an ‘Impossible’ Fatality Rate
North Korea has emerged from its first wave of COVID-19 with by far the lowest fatality rate of any country in the pandemic’s history, at least according to state media. In the almost three months since they abruptly announced the country’s first official outbreak, their leader Kim Jong Un and the Workers' Party of North Korea have largely avoided referring to the virus as COVID, describing it instead as an “obscure febrile disease” and “fever.”
S.Korea urges improved ties with Japan on freedom anniversary
SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Korea must overcome historical disputes with Japan and achieve peace with North Korea as key steps towards bolstering the stability and security of the North Asian region, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday.
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "continue to expand" ties, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday. Putin made the comments in a letter to Kim on the occasion of North Korea's Liberation...
Vladimir Putin In Message To Kim Jong-Un Calls For Stronger Bilateral Relations Between Russia, North Korea: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly sent a congratulatory message to Kim Jong-un on Korea's liberation day. What Happened: Putin, in his message to Kim, said the two countries would "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state-owned media reported on Monday. He added that closer ties...
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
China's Xi Jinping may visit Saudi Arabia next week with oil likely to top the agenda after Biden fails to secure a big production boost, report says
Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia next week, according to the Guardian. The Chinese leader will likely be received with elaborate ceremonies as relations with Saudi Arabia grow closer. Xi's trip follows a visit to the kingdom from US President Joe Biden last month. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
