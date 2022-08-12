Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as Jacob Dangerfield was promoted to lead the pigskin program. Slaton looks to make some noise in District and get to the playoffs and win some postseason games.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Abernathy Antelopes
ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 12-2 season where the only two losses were to Roosevelt, Abernathy reloads for another run in 2022. Five offensive and seven defensive players return for Coach Justin Wiley, who has a tough Non-district schedule to prepare for District. The Antelopes open up facing...
KCBD
Meet the Red Raiders set for Aug. 27 in Sports Performance Center
Texas Tech will host its annual Meet the Red Raiders event Aug. 27, giving fans the opportunity to hear from head coach Joey McGuire and the 2022 edition of the Red Raider football program. The event will run from 2-3 p.m. inside the Sports Performance Center, which is located directly...
KCBD
Texas Tech soccer team to face Arizona
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Soccer team will be back in action against the University of Arizona Wildcats Sunday night. The two teams will face off at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. After a 2-0 victory over Troy, the Red Raiders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign
LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Troy Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raider (1-0-0) defense held Troy (0-1-0) to just a pair of...
KCBD
Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
KCBD
Texas Tech researching to make synthetic fertilizer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and four other institutions have partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to produce more nitrogen-based fertilizer. Texas Tech will be the headquarters for this project which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts of Institute Technology.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet KJ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet KJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for six months. KJ does well with other dogs and he’s great on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
LCU to host back-to-school worship service
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is hosting a back-to-school worship night this Sunday, Aug 21, at 6 p.m. The service will be hosted at the McDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. This worship event will kick off the new school year with classes beginning following day for the university.
KCBD
Lubbock dogs, owners celebrate opening of McAlister Dog Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The McAlister Dog Park on 50th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway officially opened on Friday, giving dog owners a new place to socialize their pets in West Lubbock. “It’s going to allow our pets and our citizens to live happier, healthier lives,” District 5 Councilwoman Dr....
KCBD
Irreverent Warriors to host therapeutic hiking event for veterans
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20. The hike will begin at 2002 Broadway at the Miguel’s restaurant at 7:30 a.m. The event will last until 6:30 p.m. As this is a therapeutic event, the hike should be four...
KCBD
Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Engel, the foreign correspondent for NBC who brings us stories from inside the Ukraine war has suffered a terrible personal loss. Today, he announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle with Rett’s Syndrome. If you are a Today Show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Heavy rain ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread significant rain, some heavy, now appears likely at times from late Saturday into Monday. Please remain weather aware. Our free KCBD Weather App can help. Use it to track storms and showers, keep up with the latest forecast, and get instant notifications of watches, advisories, and warnings which may be issued.
KCBD
Sgt. Shawn Wilson injured in Levelland SWAT standoff to receive $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Running 4 Heroes non-profit organization has awarded Levelland Sergeant Shawn Wilson its First Responder Grant. Sgt. Wilson will receive $10,000 to help continue his therapy and recovery. 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, along with is father and the Running 4 Heroes CEO, will travel to Levelland August...
KCBD
Mostly dry Friday ahead of a soggy weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, less rain for Friday but the rainy conditions return through the weekend with heavy rainfall likely. Rain activity across the South Plains beginning to die down this evening. Clearing skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Wind will remain generally light from the south around 10 mph.
KCBD
United Supermarkets partners with Mrs Baird’s to kickoff 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students. Over the past...
KCBD
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a single-car crash on E 4th Street. The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field, according to police. Two people were left with moderate injuries from the crash. The occupants of the...
KCBD
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
KCBD
Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock. Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
Comments / 0