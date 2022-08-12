ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralls, TX

KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as Jacob Dangerfield was promoted to lead the pigskin program. Slaton looks to make some noise in District and get to the playoffs and win some postseason games.
SLATON, TX
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Abernathy Antelopes

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 12-2 season where the only two losses were to Roosevelt, Abernathy reloads for another run in 2022. Five offensive and seven defensive players return for Coach Justin Wiley, who has a tough Non-district schedule to prepare for District. The Antelopes open up facing...
ABERNATHY, TX
KCBD

Meet the Red Raiders set for Aug. 27 in Sports Performance Center

Texas Tech will host its annual Meet the Red Raiders event Aug. 27, giving fans the opportunity to hear from head coach Joey McGuire and the 2022 edition of the Red Raider football program. The event will run from 2-3 p.m. inside the Sports Performance Center, which is located directly...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech soccer team to face Arizona

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Soccer team will be back in action against the University of Arizona Wildcats Sunday night. The two teams will face off at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. After a 2-0 victory over Troy, the Red Raiders...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Troy Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raider (1-0-0) defense held Troy (0-1-0) to just a pair of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech researching to make synthetic fertilizer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and four other institutions have partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to produce more nitrogen-based fertilizer. Texas Tech will be the headquarters for this project which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts of Institute Technology.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet KJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet KJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for six months. KJ does well with other dogs and he’s great on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LCU to host back-to-school worship service

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is hosting a back-to-school worship night this Sunday, Aug 21, at 6 p.m. The service will be hosted at the McDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. This worship event will kick off the new school year with classes beginning following day for the university.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock dogs, owners celebrate opening of McAlister Dog Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The McAlister Dog Park on 50th Street and Marsha Sharp Freeway officially opened on Friday, giving dog owners a new place to socialize their pets in West Lubbock. “It’s going to allow our pets and our citizens to live happier, healthier lives,” District 5 Councilwoman Dr....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Irreverent Warriors to host therapeutic hiking event for veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20. The hike will begin at 2002 Broadway at the Miguel’s restaurant at 7:30 a.m. The event will last until 6:30 p.m. As this is a therapeutic event, the hike should be four...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Richard Engel loses son to Rhett’s Syndrome

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Engel, the foreign correspondent for NBC who brings us stories from inside the Ukraine war has suffered a terrible personal loss. Today, he announced that his 6-year-old son, Henry, has died after a long struggle with Rett’s Syndrome. If you are a Today Show...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Heavy rain ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widespread significant rain, some heavy, now appears likely at times from late Saturday into Monday. Please remain weather aware. Our free KCBD Weather App can help. Use it to track storms and showers, keep up with the latest forecast, and get instant notifications of watches, advisories, and warnings which may be issued.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Mostly dry Friday ahead of a soggy weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, less rain for Friday but the rainy conditions return through the weekend with heavy rainfall likely. Rain activity across the South Plains beginning to die down this evening. Clearing skies overnight with lows in the 60s. Wind will remain generally light from the south around 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a single-car crash on E 4th Street. The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field, according to police. Two people were left with moderate injuries from the crash. The occupants of the...
KCBD

Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two injured in crash near 50th and Gary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on scene of three-vehicle wreck in Central Lubbock. Police responded to the crash near 50th and Gary. Police say two people were moderately injured. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area as first responders work the scene. Expect traffic...
LUBBOCK, TX

