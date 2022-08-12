ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Teen accused of impersonating officer, police say

By Steven Masso
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFYPN_0hEDwAqX00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teen accused of impersonating a police officer.

Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department.

Longview police arrest man in connection to teen’s murder after brief standoff

According to the release, Mayorga was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the 1800 block of Lincoln Street.

Police say that Mayorga was driving a gray 1999 Ford Crown Victoria at the 1700 block of International Blvd. He had lights and sirens installed in his car with a Public Address system.

He is accused of driving with the lights and sirens, mimicking an emergency vehicle, and using the PA system to tell motorists to get out of the way “in a profane manner.”

An undercover officer then saw Mayorga and advised the patrol division.

An officer then conducted a traffic stop on him at the 1800 block of Lincoln.

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

When asked why he was using the lights and sirens, Mayorga replied, he was “having fun,” the release stated.

He was taken into custody and officers recovered marijuana and cocaine from his vehicle. He was arraigned and his bond was set at $8,500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 6

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials searching for missing East Texas teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Adams is 16-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 143 pounds, all according to […]
LINDALE, TX
scttx.com

Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident

August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
JOAQUIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Pa System#East Texas#Lincoln Street#Ford#Public Address#Nexstar Media Inc
KSST Radio

Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash

Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
KLTV

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident

(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
EDINBURG, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy