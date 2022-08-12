Atlantic City gets $6M from American Rescue Plan to replace part of its aging boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Atlantic City’s iconic boardwalk is the oldest in the country — and along portions of it, its age really shows. To give the iconic boardwalk some needed maintenance, the city has received grant money, designated under the American Rescue Plan.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was there Thursday to tout the $6 million in federal funding that will go toward reconstruction of a 1,200-foot section, from Florida Avenue to Missouri Avenue.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. says more work is needed beyond that, but this project will be a good start.

“We keep this boardwalk in great condition so the 27 million visitors that come here, and the residents here in the great city of Atlantic City, can continue to enjoy it safely,” Small said.

Menendez says the project will be a major boost for the local economy.

“By improving the safety of the boardwalk, we’re supporting the small businesses that depend on tourism to stay afloat,” Menendez said. “By upgrading the resilience of the boardwalk, we’re creating more than 100 new jobs.”

Officials say one of the key benefits of this renovation will be an improvement in maximum weight capacity, so the city will be able to put equipment in place to host large events on the beach at that end of the boardwalk.

Contractor bids will be coming in soon, and work is scheduled to begin in the fall.