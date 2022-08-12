ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, PA

Two hit with gunfire in Edwardsville shooting

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of gunfire on Roosevelt Street, Thursday night.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene confirmed police investigated a call that came in around 7:00 p.m., for a shooting with two victims, at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville.

Eyewitness News crews saw multiple officers respond from different departments and shell casing scattered across the parking lot.

The investigation continued to Wilkes-Barre where a silver BMW was parked along the curb on South Grant Street, which police had completely blocked off with police tape.

Police confirmed that the car belonged to a man who had been shot and then left the scene. The man returned to his home where he was then taken to the hospital.

“When we arrived there was a gunshot victim that was transported via ambulance to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. During that preliminary investigation, we found that there was a second gunshot victim who was transported to a residence somewhere in Wilkes-Barre. We were able to locate that vehicle and to the best of our knowledge that individual was taken to Geisinger also for a gunshot,” said Detective Mike Lehman, Edwardsville Borough Police.

Police say the victims’ injuries are not life threatening and that this is a fluid investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it comes in.

