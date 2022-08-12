ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE: Blue-Green Algae prompts health advisories for Kansas lakes

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/1163 .

Active Advisories

Warning

Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County (Elevated on August 11)

Ford County Lake, Ford County

Gathering Pond, Geary County

Hain SFL, Ford County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County

Watch

Crystal Lake, Anderson County

Lake Scott State Park, Scott County

Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County (Lowered on August 11)

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County

Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties

Overbrook City Lake, Osage County (Added on August 11)

South Lake Park, Johnson County (Added on August 11)

Summercrest Lake, Johnson County (Added on August 11)

Lifted

Norton Lake, Norton County

A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure.  Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

·  Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

·  Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

·  Water contact should be avoided.

·  Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

·  Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

·  If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

·  Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

A Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

·  Signage will be posted at all public access locations.

·  Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

·  Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

·  Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

·  Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

·  Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE investigates publicly-accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

