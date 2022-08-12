186 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 180 additional cases of COVID-19 today.

Of the 186 new cases, 87 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

The county has also reported 99 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county did not report any new deaths.

As of today, 82.79% of the population six months and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.

In addition, 99.77% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose, a county news release stated.

