ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

186 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Nljh_0hEDvicu00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 180 additional cases of COVID-19 today.

328 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

Of the 186 new cases, 87 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

The county has also reported 99 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county did not report any new deaths.

As of today, 82.79% of the population six months and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.

In addition, 99.77% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose, a county news release stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Cameron County, TX
Health
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Local
Texas Health
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port

Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Heavy showers continue overnight into Monday

10pm Update: As the Low continues to track northwest and into Mexico, bands of showers continue overnight in the RGV. Over Sunday, the Valley has seen some areas receive 1-2 inches of rain with spots seeing up to 5 inches of rain. While the showers will remain scattered at best, any of the already saturated […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration due to drought

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. “We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Pcr#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
utrgvrider.com

From one virus to another

Monkeypox confirmed cases have been reported since May. The virus is compared to smallpox but is less severe and can be transmitted human to human via bodily fluids, lesions on the skin, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Eduardo Olivarez, chief administrative officer for...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Invasive crayfish found in pond at Brownsville apartment complex

Researchers found an invasive crayfish at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. From January through February, three specimens of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish were found. It's the first known introduction of the species in Texas, and the second detection of the species in the United States.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Patient information leaked due to Valley Baptist Medical Center security breach

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville and Harlingen announced it is reviewing an internal investigation regarding a data security incident that involved personal information about patients. According to a news release from the hospital, the incident involves the personal information of certain Texas residents. As part of an ongoing investigation, it […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD

New locks are being installed in classrooms at the Weslaco Independent School District as an added safety measure for the new school year. It's just one of many increasing security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school districts statewide to make sure their exterior...
WESLACO, TX
progresstimes.net

Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl

This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville drain project begins

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville and communities nearby are one step away from solving some of their longtime flooding problems. On Friday, the city broke ground for phase two of its drainage project called the Raymondville Drain Project. The improvements will provide stormwater management on a regional basis, including a new channel that connects and widens existing […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Voter Fraud Trial Begins This Week For Ex-Edinburg Mayor Molina

A little more than three years after he was arrested, former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina is going on trial for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to rig his 2017 election win. A jury was selected Friday and opening arguments are to be presented beginning Tuesday afternoon. Molina is charged with 1 count of engaging in organized voter fraud and 11 counts of voter fraud in a purported illegal voting scheme in which 18 other people were arrested.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy