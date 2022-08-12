ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

East Jordan gets set to defend league title with new head coach

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY -- The East Jordan varsity football team accomplished something they haven't done in three and a half decades last year in winning a conference title outright. Now with the challenge of defending the NMFC Legacy title they'll also be breaking in a new head coach. Adam Grybauskas coached...
EAST JORDAN, MI
Riders go for gold at Traverse City Horse Shows

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- This Sunday marks the end of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival where riders will be competing for gold. The North American Youth Championships feature equestrians from ages 14-21. These riders will be competing in show-jumping and dressage, and represent several countries across North America.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
New kind of self-guided wine tour launches at Leelanau County winery

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A first-of-its-kind self-guided tour is now open at a Leelanau County winery. Aurora Cellars' self-guided strolling vineyard tour takes you through the vineyard with videos hosted by head winemaker Drew Perry. By scanning QR codes throughout the tour, visitors can learn more about what goes...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of boyfriend

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Emmet County woman has been arraigned for allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday, according to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office. Heather Mogg, 48, has been charged with one count of second-degree homicide, one charge of felony firearm and one count of possessing...
EMMET COUNTY, MI

