ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report: FBI searched Mar-a-Lago to look for nuclear documents

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

The FBI agents who executed a search warrant Monday at former President Donald Trump's Florida home Mar-a-Lago were looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity, and did not give the Post any additional details on the documents, including whether they involved weapons belonging to the U.S. or another country. They also did not reveal whether the documents were recovered during Monday's search of Mar-a-Lago, which is also a private club and holds events like weddings and fundraisers.

Experts told the Post documents about nuclear weapons are so sensitive that usually just a handful of government officials have access to them, and authorities would move as fast as possible to get this top-secret information back if it was no longer secure.

The Department of Justice on Thursday filed a motion to unseal the search warrant, which would likely reveal some information on what the agents were looking for at Mar-a-Lago and the crimes they could be linked to, the Post says. Trump, who along with his allies has called the search politically motivated, could release the warrant himself to share with the public. His lawyers have until 3 p.m. ET Friday to tell the court whether Trump objects to the unsealing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said he personally authorized the decision to seek the search warrant, but did not give any details on what the agents were searching for or the investigation. The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment to the Post, and a Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to their request for comment.

Comments / 4

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home

Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi Agents#Nuclear Weapon#Fbi#The Washington Post#The Department Of Justice
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy