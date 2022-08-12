Read full article on original website
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
Nearing end of summer, lifeguard shortage continues to force pools to limit hours
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the summer months heating up, one might think all the lifeguard jobs have long been claimed. That's far from the case, however -- both nationwide and locally. Lifeguards are in short supply all around the country this year because of low unemployment numbers and...
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
Battle over beds: Dozens weigh in on which hospital they think is best fit for WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing for three hospital proposals in Western North Carolina was held Friday morning. Mission Health, AdventHealth and Novant Health have applied to fill the need for 67 additional acute care beds. “The need for a community hospital is greatly needed, and I urge...
I-40 Eastbound near Old Fort back open after tractor trailer overturns
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 40 near Old Fort are back open after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management sent out an alert around 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 13 saying the crash happened on Old Fort Mountain near the 72 mile marker (Exit 72).
'A memory I'll never forget': Gold Star families now welcomed on Blue Ridge Honor Flights
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Honor Flights will now extend a welcoming offer to families of soldiers who paid the ultimate price -- Gold Star families. Since 2016, Blue Ridge Honor Flights have soared from Asheville to Washington, D.C., carrying American heroes from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to visit their respective memorials.
WCU starts welcoming students back to campus, celebrates largest freshman class ever
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University is welcoming its first group of students to campus this weekend for the 2022 fall semester. Friday, Aug. 12 was move-in day for about 500 student-athletes and the university's band. By next Saturday, Aug. 20, everyone will be back on campus. The...
Students, families kick off school year with free back to school 'bash' in Madison County
Madison County is welcoming students back to class in a major way. Several vendors and organizations teamed up for a Back-to-School Bash at the Madison County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 13. The event featured food, inflatables, games and prizes -- all at no cost to attendees. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
North Buncombe preparing for 2022 with third head coach in last 13 months
Weaverville — (WLOS) The North Buncombe Blackhawks upperclassmen have seen them come and go. Last August Brandon Allen abruptly announced his departure from the school to take a teaching position in Haywood County. Zach Shook took over as the interim head coach, but was not retained after NBHS finished 0-8.
Missed Chances Haunt Tourists in One-Run Loss
Asheville — (WLOS) For the second straight night the Asheville Tourists were on the losing side of a game where their offense pounded out 14 hits. The issue on Saturday was that only one of those hits came with a runner in scoring position (1-for-12) and the Tourists put a runner in scoring position in eight of the nine innings. Give Asheville credit in their 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves because they nearly overcame a five-run deficit.
