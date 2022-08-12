ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

WLOS.com

FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Jackson County, NC
Jackson County, NC
WLOS.com

Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WLOS.com

I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
ASHEVILLE, NC
News Break
WLOS.com

'A memory I'll never forget': Gold Star families now welcomed on Blue Ridge Honor Flights

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Honor Flights will now extend a welcoming offer to families of soldiers who paid the ultimate price -- Gold Star families. Since 2016, Blue Ridge Honor Flights have soared from Asheville to Washington, D.C., carrying American heroes from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to visit their respective memorials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Missed Chances Haunt Tourists in One-Run Loss

Asheville — (WLOS) For the second straight night the Asheville Tourists were on the losing side of a game where their offense pounded out 14 hits. The issue on Saturday was that only one of those hits came with a runner in scoring position (1-for-12) and the Tourists put a runner in scoring position in eight of the nine innings. Give Asheville credit in their 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves because they nearly overcame a five-run deficit.
ASHEVILLE, NC

