Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95

Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
PROVIDENCE, RI
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WUPE

Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022

Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994

GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
IOWA STATE
Live 95.9

Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

It’s Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder in This New England State, and Maine Almost Joined in

First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

