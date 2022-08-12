Read full article on original website
Related
5 things to know as Middleborough becomes first Mass. team to make Little League World Series since 2009
A matchup with Tennessee awaits. Middleborough booked a trip to the Little League World Series, becoming the first Massachusetts team to compete in the event since Peabody in 2009. Here are five things to know as the squad heads to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Middleborough has made it this far before, but...
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
These Are 10 of the Best Ropes Courses in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
August has arrived, and believe it or not, we're on the latter half of summer. So, now is the time more than ever to make plans to get outside and spend time in and around nature before things start to get chilly again. One fun idea for a summer day...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weird Massachusetts laws: From not being allowed to live together after divorce to no mules on your second floor
Massachusetts residents need to be careful who they live with. People divorced but still living together can be found guilty of adultery. Additionally, Massachusetts residents can’t stable a horse or mule on the second floor. These are just two of Massachusetts’ weirdest laws — most of which although still...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Arredondo retires after 29 years of service to community
“Congratulations to Trooper Elkin Arredondo (left) upon his retirement from the Massachusetts State Police after 29 years of service. Trooper Arredondo was a graduate of the 71st Recruit Training Troop and among his assignments, served in the Gang Unit and the Air Wing. Best wishes Elkin. Congratulating him here is...
10 Massachusetts whale and shark tours to go on this summer
The waters off the coast of Massachusetts are teeming with marine life. White sharks with names such as Heath Ledger and Fruit Loops swim daily by popular Cape Cod beaches. In Boston Harbor and off the coast of Plymouth, whales have spent recent weeks splashing around and sometimes sailing through the air.
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022
Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts heads to Little League World Series for the first time since 1994
BRISTOL – Massachusetts got its revenge Thursday evening as it defeated Maine in the New England Regional Championship to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Penn. The Bay State representative Middleboro Little League defeated Maine 10-1 to return to the big tournament for the first...
WCVB
This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994
GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
It’s Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder in This New England State, and Maine Almost Joined in
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
UMass Amherst finds ways to reduce opioid overdoses among incarcerated individuals
Researchers from UMass Amherst and other institutions collaborated to discover that enhancing the release process and maintaining treatment continuity may help to prevent opioid overdoses among prisoners.
Comments / 0