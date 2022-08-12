ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man robs, sexually assaults woman in unprovoked NYC attack

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man robbed and sexually assaulted a 50-year-old woman in a sickening and unprovoked attack in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was walking near 8th Avenue and 58th Street in Sunset Park around 4 a.m. when the unknown assailant approached her, punched her several times and shoved her to the ground, the NYPD said.

The creep then ripped off the woman’s pants and shirt and groped her, police said.

Following the attack, the suspect grabbed the woman’s purse containing her cellphone, keys and cash before fleeing on a bike westbound on 58th Street towards 7th Avenue, cops said.

The woman suffered bruises and cuts to her body during the frightening assault. EMS responded and transported her to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmEcO_0hEDtF9X00
The suspect sexually assaulted the woman before taking her purse and fleeing, cops said.
NYPD

A black and white surveillance video released by NYPD shows the suspect, who appears to have tattoos on his arms, in tank top and shorts walking a bicycle down the sidewalk.

In a separate grainy photo, he is wearing a black tank top, black and red shorts and black sneakers. He appears to have long black hair and a mustache.

