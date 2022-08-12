ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Congressman Steil hosts roundtable to tackle spread of fentanyl overdoses in Rock Co.

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKMR6_0hEDsvkU00

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Law enforcement officials in Rock County are taking steps to combat the spread of the deadly drug fentanyl but are asking for the community’s help in spreading awareness.

On Thursday morning Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a roundtable called Fighting Fentanyl to discuss the challenges the drug has produced in Rock County and ways to put an end to the overdoses.

“We need to get the word out to people of how dangerous this drug is,” Steil said. “It’s far often too late for the moms and dads that I’ve talked to who have lost a son or a daughter.”

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said they’ve already taken some steps to keep the drug out of Rock County like funding drug investigations and issuing significant penalties for misuse but more needs to be done.

He said because it’s cheaper to make, Fentanyl has found its way into all sorts of illicit drugs often catching users unaware.

Recovering addict Jeremy Duncan spoke at the roundtable, sharing his first hand experience with participants. He said several people he knew died because of the drug.

“When it comes to fentanyl the fun doesn’t last very long,” Duncan said. “Once you get caught up in the cycle you don’t see anything else.”

Knudson said the drug has also been a problem at Rock County Jail because it’s easier to sneak in very small amounts that are still dangerous.

He said the jail has had to respond to about one overdose every three weeks and recently the drug was at the center of three overdoses happening all at once.

“The situation looked very dire, very dismal, and I didn’t have a huge amount of hope that we were going to be able to bring all of them back,” Knudson recalled. “I wasn’t sure we were going to bring any of them back.”

Luckily officers were able to rescue all three people but it was a close call that no one at the roundtable wants to see repeated so they’re hoping by informing people on the risks their loved ones won’t become a statistic.

Officials at the event said there have been 47 deaths caused by fentanyl just last year in Rock County alone.

According to Knudson the issue doesn’t end with those battling addiction but the drug is also fueling additional crimes like burglary, theft, and robbery.

The jail is currently looking at adding new equipment that would allow them to better screen for the drug to stop its entry.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour. Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Johnson kicks off campaign in Beloit. Updated: 6 hours ago. During his speech, Senator Ron Johnson said it's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOC’s largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates, pointing to encouraging trend

MADISON, Wis. — Graduates from the largest Wisconsin Department of Corrections class of the year got their badges Thursday, and they’re ready to take on a tough job in a field that really needs them. “I know there’s a lot of burnout. People are tired, and I’d like to help out,” said graduate Lt. Laura Schwartz. Staffing shortages have caused...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Steil
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired and told the public to avoid the area. WiscAlert-Report of shots...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Rock Co
nbc15.com

Truck on fire causes delays on I-39/90/94

Madison’s Gun Buy Back event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities. The Madison Gun Buy Back event aims to benefit the local Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The humane society is hoping to find...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roll and Stroll raises money to fight pancreas cancer

Madison residents got up early Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research. In partnership with UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Pancreas Task Force hosted their ninth annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer. Sunday’s event saw record-breaking turnout donations, as well as hundreds of walkers and bikers. Before the event even began, the Roll and Stroll had already eclipsed its $100,000 donation goal. The money will fund a pilot program at UW Carbone, focused on moving the needle closer to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings North Side residents, agencies together to explore solutions

MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night  “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem I don’t find it acceptable what’s becoming worse in Madison as we grow bigger,” said...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy