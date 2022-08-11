Sioux Falls police arrest shooting suspect, one other after multi-hour standoff

Police arrested two men after a multi-hour standoff in northern Sioux Falls, including one who allegedly threatened to shoot state employees.

Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird, 27, from Sioux Falls, was arrested in an apartment complex in the 1000 block of N. Covell Avenue after police saw him enter the building with another man after an attempted traffic stop, according to a police press release. Police believed both men to be armed.

Jay Bird was arrested alongside Trevor Swift Eagle, 24, from Sioux Falls, for fleeing from police, burglary, parole violations and warrants both men had, according to Lt. Adam Petersen.

The men were arrested after several hours of negotiations, during which some residents were evacuated and some sheltered in place.

The incident was called in just before 5 p.m. when police spotted Jay Bird in a vehicle that sped off on them. Instead of pursing him in patrol units, they used an aircraft from the South Dakota Highway Patrol to track the vehicle, Petersen said.

The suspects broke into the apartment on Covell Avenue where they remained until surrendering to the Sioux Falls Police's SWAT team around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Petersen said.

They were arrested without incident, and neither suspect or law enforcement were injured, Petersen said.

Earlier: Man fires gun into air after asking group of people if they are state employees, police say

Jay Bird accused of threatening state employees

Police said Jay Bird drove up to a group of people Wednesday morning and asked if they were state employees . When they said no, police said he fired a shotgun into the air and drove off.

That was the morning after police fatally shot Jacob James after police say he fired a gun toward them while fleeing from a traffic stop in a Burger King parking lot near W. 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls police initially provided different details about Jay Bird's involvement the shooting at Burger King.

While the police department said that incident and Jay Bird's threats to state-employees were separate, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety came out and said Jay Bird was involved in both.

Petersen gave more details during Friday's media briefing when he said all four people involved in the Burger King incident were accounted for.

"He [Jay Bird] became related when he threatened to shoot law enforcement because of some sort of connection to the individual who was shot at by police at Burger King earlier in the week," Petersen said.

As of Friday morning, police still did not specify what the relation was between Jay Bird and Jacob James, the man who allegedly shot at police before a police officer and a sheriff's deputy fatally shot him, police chief Jon Thum said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police arrest shooting suspect, one other after multi-hour standoff