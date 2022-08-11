Tennessee Titans, Malik Willis uneven in preseason loss to Ravens: Our top 7 takeaways

BALTIMORE — The Tennessee Titans kicked off preseason play with a 23-10 loss Thursday to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are seven takeaways:

Mix of good, bad for Malik Willis

The Titans got off to a slow start in Malik Willis’ first game – what was an Achilles Heel last season.

It started with a three-and-out from the rookie backup quarterback, capped by a near interception outside the numbers. Then came a fumble from undrafted rookie running back Julius Chestnut on the first play of the second series. Then another three-and-out.

But the Titans found some life in their fourth series.

Willis hit Chestnut in the flat for 12 yards to kick off the drive, then Chestnut ripped off 29-yard run two plays later. Rookie running back Hassan Haskins had an 18-yard catch and run to get Tennessee in the red zone and Willis capped the drive with his first touchdown, showcasing his elusive with a 7-yard scramble.

the next drive, Willis connected with an open Racey McMath for 48 yards. On the next play, he pulled off an unbelievable side-arm throw across his body – with his leg kicked out – around the outstretched arm of a defender to find tight end Tommy Hudson for five yards.

The drive ended in a field goal, though, after stalling from a sack in the red zone.

Willis also had a handful of misfires before he was subbed out on the first drive of the third quarter.

Overall, there was some good and bad with Willis, who went 6-for-11 for 107 yards with an 88.1 passer rating. He also scrambled five times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Bad day for Logan Woodside

Logan Woodside struggled, as he was responsible for two of Tennessee's three turnovers. On his first drive in the third quarter, just outside of the red zone, he underthrew receiver Terry Godwin and it was picked off by Ravens safety Geno Stone at the Baltimore 2.

Early in the fourth quarter, Woodside tried to force a throw into the middle for receiver Mason Kinsey. The pass was tipped by Ravens linebacker Josh Ross and intercepted by Stone.

Woodside went 14-for-24 for 102 yards and two interceptions with a 35.1 passer rating.

Extended look at Caleb Farley

Second-year cornerback Caleb Farley, in his first game since Week 6 of last season, played until well into the second quarter. He started opposite Kristian Fulton and surprisingly worked on the kick and punt coverage units.

Farley and Fulton were the only expectant starters on defense to play.

Dillon Radunz starts at RT

Second-year offensive lineman Dillon Radunz started the game at right tackle. A 2021 second-round pick, the former North Dakota State standout has been seen as the frontrunner at the spot.

Third-round rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere, his primary challenger on the depth chart, started at left tackle. But one of Petit-Frere’s best snaps of the game came at right tackle, as he cleared the edge on Chestnut’s 29-yard scamper in the first quarter.

Aaron Brewer, the expectant starter at left guard, started at center. Corey Levin was the center for the second unit.

Rashad Weaver with defensive highlight

Second-year outside linebacker Rashad Weaver set the edge beautifully on an end-around in the first quarter, tackling Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace for a 4-yard loss. The play was the highlight of the first three-and-out forced by Tennessee’s defense.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Weaver shined in the preseason opener last year but played just two regular season games after suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Quiet debut for Treylon Burks

Rookie receiver Treylon Burks, the Titans' first-round pick, had one jet sweep run for four yards. He was targeted by Woodside on a deep shot to the end zone in the fourth quarter, but the pass was broken up Stone.

Secondary takes another blow

Defensive back Chris Jackson was ruled out of the game in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury.

It marked the latest health concern for the Titans’ secondary. Nickelback Elijah Molden has missed seven straight practices, while safety Amani Hooker has missed the last two.

Second-round pick Roger McCreary did not play Thursday after missing two of the last three practices. He was the only rookie draft pick not to suit up for the preseason opener.

The Titans have their first of two home preseason games Aug. 20 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will have joint practices Aug. 17-18 at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Tennessee resumes training camp Saturday.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.