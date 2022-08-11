Malik Willis isn't there yet – and other thoughts from Tennessee Titans' loss to Ravens | Estes

Five observations from the Tennessee Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night:

1. Malik Willis isn’t there yet

Thursday’s start for Willis, in many ways, resembled his training camp practices to this point. There were some eye-opening flashes of ability and potential – five runs for 38 yards and a sidearm pass. But the rookie too often struggled to execute the offensive calls, hesitating to cut the football loose in the pocket and resorting to runs and improvisation. Few receivers did much – though I see you, Racey McMath – because they didn't reliably receive the football. —

Clearly, Willis is still adjusting to what he’s seeing at this level. That was no revelation Thursday night. He’s going to need time and reps. And the Titans have time and reps to give him. This preseason will be a valuable experience for Willis. I’d still be surprised if he seriously challenges Logan Woodside for the backup spot, though Woodside wasn’t great in Baltimore, either, throwing a pair of interceptions. And Woodside didn’t have the excuse of this being his first NFL preseason game.

2. Treylon Burks gets snaps but few touches

The Titans were determined to get their first-round rookie receiver plenty of work Thursday night. Burks played early and kept playing into the fourth quarter.

They weren’t so good, however, at actually getting Burks the football. They handed it to him once for a 4-year run. Burks might have been able to high-point a long touchdown catch had Woodside put a little more air under the ball, but that incompletion was one of the rare instances in which Burks had an opportunity to make an impact.

Perhaps that was on him for not getting open more often, but I’m thinking it was more about the offense’s struggles in general. Either way, we come out of this game still unsure of what Burks can provide the Titans’ offense this season.

3. Kyle Philips will have a role

While nothing is guaranteed by lineups in a first preseason game, it had to be more than a little encouraging for rookie receiver Kyle Philips that he was out there returning punts.

Philips has had a good camp thus far as the Titans’ slot receiver. He has good footwork and quickness and has been a tough cover on his routes. But it also looks like punt returner might be his job to lose. And if that’s the case, it’s safe to pencil in Philips as a part of this team and its receiving rotation.

4. The defense sat; cornerbacks didn't

The most surprising aspect of this game to me was that cornerback Kristian Fulton played in it. Didn’t see that coming. Caleb Farley – who was expected to play and gain experience – started opposite Fulton. That meant the Titans sent out their top-two cornerbacks, which stood out on a defense that was missing nearly all other members of its starting 11 on Thursday night.

Note, too, that Ravens starting quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 16 of 18 throws, which was a sign of how much more comfortable he looked than Willis or Woodside.

5. On O-Line, not much settled

It was interesting to see Nicholas Petit-Frere start out at left tackle, Aaron Brewer at center and Dillon Radunz at right tackle, but I think that initial lineup had more to do with who wasn’t playing — Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones — than who was on the offensive line Thursday night.

From the start, there was a lot of movement and a lot of offensive linemen getting reps throughout this game. Meanwhile, the offense struggled to generate explosive plays.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.