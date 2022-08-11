Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina Andras
MTC’s Data Tools Dig Deep into Bay Area Stats
MTC’s online set of data tools helps researchers, Bay Area residents, and city and county staff members quickly find the information they need about trends in the region. All of this information can be accessed for free, 24 hours a day, on the MTC website. For those in need...
Clipper® BayPass Sets Sail with Unlimited Transit Access
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission — in conjunction with BART and all other transit agencies participating in the Clipper® fare payment system — today launched a two-year pilot program to study the impact of a single pass that will provide some 50,000 Bay Area residents free access to all bus, rail and ferry services in the nine-county region.
ABC Announces Special On-Sale Liquor Licenses for San Francisco
Sacramento – Eric Hirata, Director of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, announced authorization for the issuance of five new Neighborhood Restricted Special On-Sale General Licenses (Type 87) in specified census tracts located in the city and county of San Francisco, as authorized in Section 23826.13 of the Business & Professions Code. The census tracts listed in subdivision (b)(1) and (b)(6) of Section 23826.13 are currently full and the department will not be accepting applications for those neighborhoods. Additionally, if more applications are received for a neighborhood than the number of licenses available, the applicants will be placed in a random drawing to determine the order in which applications will be processed for that neighborhood.
Coffee with the Sheriff
Please join the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Los Altos Hills Town Staff for the Virtual Coffee with a Sheriff. Held on the third Tuesday of the month, this program is to enhance public safety and communication in the Town. This program was created to enable the Sheriff's Office the chance to interact more successfully with the citizens they serve each day. The event goal is casual, one-on-one conversations between residents and Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. There are no speeches and no agendas. This is an opportunity for you to meet your neighborhood members of the Sheriff's Office in a relaxed environment, build bonds, and share ideas to make our communities even better. Zoom Link: bit.ly/CoffeeWithTheSheriffLAH.
