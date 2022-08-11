Sacramento – Eric Hirata, Director of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, announced authorization for the issuance of five new Neighborhood Restricted Special On-Sale General Licenses (Type 87) in specified census tracts located in the city and county of San Francisco, as authorized in Section 23826.13 of the Business & Professions Code. The census tracts listed in subdivision (b)(1) and (b)(6) of Section 23826.13 are currently full and the department will not be accepting applications for those neighborhoods. Additionally, if more applications are received for a neighborhood than the number of licenses available, the applicants will be placed in a random drawing to determine the order in which applications will be processed for that neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO