Hagerstown, IN

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN
Hagerstown, IN
WTHR

Indiana Task Force 1 returns after Kentucky flood relief deployment

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two weeks, Indiana Task Force 1 deployed dozens of specialized crew members to Kentucky, performing rescues and searches and assisting local authorities overwhelmed by the flooding. “Pictures don’t do it justice," said Jay Settergren, an Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief and deployment task force...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list

INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
College Football News

Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Penn State (0-0), Purdue (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131 – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn State vs Purdue Game Preview. Why...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Community rallies around wounded Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. — In a community where peoples’ roots run deep and neighbors look out for each other, people are united behind Richmond’s police department and Officer Seara Burton, still fighting for her life after being shot Wednesday during a traffic stop. Police Chief Michael Britt issued...
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana. Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.
WHITESTOWN, IN
12tomatoes.com

Couple Transforms High School Gym Into $299,000 Home

If you are anything like us, these are the types of transformations that are truly amazing to you. Wait until you see what this Indiana couple was able to pull off. They were able to turn this gym from the 1950s into a suitable home. Now, they are looking to cash in on all of the hard work that they put into this building, to the tune of $300,000.
WILKINSON, IN
WTHR

Families meet first responders at Lawrence Community Safety Day

LAWRENCE, Indiana — On Saturday, the Lawrence community took advantage of the opportunity to have some fun and meet the first responders who keep them safe. Lawrence police and firefighters hosted their annual Community Safety Day. Besides the first responders, they had 50 different vendors come out this year,...
LAWRENCE, IN
