Here’s when Hagerstown plays in the Little League World Series
WILLAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will start what it hopes will be a long run in the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 18. The team will play Davenport Southeast (Iowa), which defeated Webb City (Missouri) 4-3 Friday to win the Midwest Region. The game will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. If that score […]
Hagerstown community buzzing over Little League World Series appearance
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Logo Shoppe on Main Street is printing signs as fast as they can. They've already sold hundreds of t-shirts supporting the Hagerstown Little League team bound for the Little League World Series. The coaches and players left early Friday morning for Williamsport, Pennsylvania. "We're all...
'Plane Pull Challenge' raises thousands for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport hosted a big fundraiser Saturday for Special Olympics Indiana. It was the 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge. Teams of 15 people tested their strength in a tug of war against a Boeing 757 jet. The event is for a great cause, as Special Olympics...
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Indiana Task Force 1 returns after Kentucky flood relief deployment
INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two weeks, Indiana Task Force 1 deployed dozens of specialized crew members to Kentucky, performing rescues and searches and assisting local authorities overwhelmed by the flooding. “Pictures don’t do it justice," said Jay Settergren, an Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief and deployment task force...
Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list
INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
Richmond officer's fiancée shares love, hope in first Facebook post since shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — As a Richmond police officer clings to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, the woman she is engaged to marry showed her strength in the face of tragedy with a social media post Sunday. Sierra Neal, the fiancee of injured Officer Seara Burton, posted to publicly...
Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview
Penn State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Penn State (0-0), Purdue (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131 – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn State vs Purdue Game Preview. Why...
Community rallies around wounded Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — In a community where peoples’ roots run deep and neighbors look out for each other, people are united behind Richmond’s police department and Officer Seara Burton, still fighting for her life after being shot Wednesday during a traffic stop. Police Chief Michael Britt issued...
Hundreds gather at vigil for critically wounded Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Serea Burton has served the Richmond community as a police officer for four years. Now it's the community’s turn to be there for her at a vigil Friday in front of Richmond’s Municipal Building. They gathered to pray for a miracle. They came...
'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
Red Cross 'Knock Out The Need' blood drive to help fill shortage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. But a decline in donations this summer has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent. “We strongly encourage people not to wait until they hear there is a...
Martinsville man dead, 11-year-old injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Howard County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened north of Kokomo Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers received numerous reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 31, just north of U.S. 35, around 3:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe a 2001 Lexus,...
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana. Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.
Sunday fundraiser set to benefit wounded Richmond Police officer Seara Burton
The Wayne County community continues to rally to support a critically wounded Richmond Police officer. Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition in a Dayton Ohio hospital after she was shot in the line of duty Wednesday. (Note: The attached video is a previous 13News report on a vigil held...
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
Couple Transforms High School Gym Into $299,000 Home
If you are anything like us, these are the types of transformations that are truly amazing to you. Wait until you see what this Indiana couple was able to pull off. They were able to turn this gym from the 1950s into a suitable home. Now, they are looking to cash in on all of the hard work that they put into this building, to the tune of $300,000.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
Families meet first responders at Lawrence Community Safety Day
LAWRENCE, Indiana — On Saturday, the Lawrence community took advantage of the opportunity to have some fun and meet the first responders who keep them safe. Lawrence police and firefighters hosted their annual Community Safety Day. Besides the first responders, they had 50 different vendors come out this year,...
