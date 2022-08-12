ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touch A Truck event will let kids explore their favorite vehicles

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

For kids interested in police cruisers, fire trucks, and all things automotive, an event on Saturday, Aug. 13 will allow them to safely explore their favorite vehicles.

Touch A Truck will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

The event is to raise funds for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center.

Admission is free, and T-shirts and concessions will be on sale.

Along with getting up close-up looks at police cruisers and fire trucks, children can meet the law enforcement officers and first responders who use those vehicles.

They’ll also have an Army helicopter, an excavator, a tow truck, a tractor-trailer, and more vehicles on hand.
Community businesses are encouraged to bring their vehicles.

Sponsors include Newman Tractor, A-1 Towing, Glessner Group, H.E.Neumann, and Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal.

