Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
$15K reward offered for arrests in Queens killing of yellow cab driver
There's a $15,000 reward for information about the suspects who killed 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah (right). The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers will also be covering the victim's funeral expenses, along with the owners of Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management, where the victim worked. [ more › ]
Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment
A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
Family, friends hold vigil to mark 2 years since fatal shooting of aspiring Brooklyn rapper
It's been two years since Deshawn Reid was shot and killed but not a day goes by where his family doesn't think of him.
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay, officials say
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section, according to the NYPD.
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
MTA worker dies after being found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 38-year-old train operator died on Wednesday after she was found unconscious on subway tracks in the Bronx, officials said. A coworker found Azure Forde, 38, face-up on the tracks at the Mosholu Yard around 8:20 a.m., authorities said. There were no signs of trauma that would indicate she’d been hit […]
NYPD cop arrested for opening fire as his car was stolen while off-duty in 2020
Police arrested a Brooklyn NYPD detective Thursday for an incident two years earlier, in which he fired his gun at his car while a thief sped away in it.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Police: Yonkers man charged in fatal stabbing of 68-year-old woman, leaving her body for days
Police say Deshawn Nunez fatally stabbed Renee Spencer Thursday at an apartment on Nepperhan Avenue near War Memorial Field.
Security guard fatally shot on set of Law & Order was targeted: police
A 31-year-old man who was killed while working as a security guard on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” last month was tracked and targeted by a man on a bike, according to police.
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
Leader of NYC drug ring sentenced to 22 years for overdose death of Vine app founder
A 41-year-old man who led a drug ring that led to the 2018 overdose death of Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the popular video app Vine, was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.
Two Italian Men Found Dead Inside Residential Building in LIC Wednesday: NYPD
The police are investigating the deaths of two Italian men who were found dead inside a residence in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City early Wednesday. The victims — identified by Italian media as Alessio Picelli, 48, and Luca Nogaris, 39 — were discovered by a third man at around 2:45 a.m. inside 40-19 29th St., a short-term rental building. All three men were living in the building and were in the country for about a month on a work trip, according to published reports.
Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
5 arrested as NYPD confiscates $2 million in counterfeit goods
A portion of the merchandise included bags from Gucci and Chanel to fake watches, sunglasses, and sneakers.
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
