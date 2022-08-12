Read full article on original website
Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices
Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
Dam Podcast: Fall Camp, The Pac-12, and More with Trevor Denton
This week’s episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Sunday, August 14th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app.
No separation after first scrimmage in Oregon's QB battle
Through the first week of fall camp and Oregon football's first scrimmage, there isn't any separation among Oregon's trio of scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job this season. Head coach Dan Lanning said after the first scrimmage of fall camp the trio of Bo Nix, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson are still working and competing for the top spot.
fishduck.com
The End Zone Fade: Oregon Can Run It Now!
Duck fans, I’m sick of getting beat by the Stanford Endzone Fade play. Has there been a game in the last decade (besides the Ducks’ 21-6 win in 2019) in which Stanford hasn’t scored at least one touchdown on the Endzone Fade?. Does last year’s 4th down...
WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham’s new deal worth $4.55 million in salary over next 7 years
Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham received a significant increase in pay following a breakout 2022 season where the Beavers reached the NCAA super regionals. Canham, finishing his third year as OSU coach in June, recently signed a five-year extension that takes him through the 2029 season. In addition, Canham received sizable increases for the remaining two years on his initial contract.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home grad finishes as all-time winningest Kansas baseball coach
On May 22, Ritch Price retired after 20 years as the University of Kansas’ winningest baseball head coach in the program’s 132-year history. “I’m a Jayhawk for life,” the 67-year-old said in a statement. However, long before he made it to America’s heartland, he got his...
kezi.com
Two Eugene teens take home the gold in World Junior Ultimate Championship
Eugene teen recalls taking home gold in World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championship. O'Brien is one of the 24 male athletes who represented Team USA. The games started on Aug. 6, and the finals wrapped up on Aug. 13.
travelswithelle.com
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
kezi.com
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
hh-today.com
Old Cox Creek RR bridge comes out
At the Union Pacific’s crossing of Cox Creek in Albany, the process of lifting off the old bridge and putting the new one in its place was about halfway through when I stopped there on Sunday afternoon. Bob Hirte, director of Hamilton Construction’s rail division, was on the scene...
franchising.com
Killer Burger Signs Lease for Milestone 20th Location
August 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // EUGENE, Ore. - Killer Burger announced today a signed lease for a new location in Eugene, Oregon. The restaurant is located at 298 Coburg Road just off I-105W. This will be the second Killer Burger store in the Eugene market, joining the existing location at 50 West Broadway.
WWEEK
Arcimoto Founder Demoted Following Drunken Driving Arrest Astride Three-Wheeler
Mark Frohnmayer, founder of Eugene electric vehicle company Arcimoto, has been demoted following his arrest for drunken driving a three-wheeled motor vehicle last month. Frohnmayer, 48, was driving a vehicle similar, if not identical, to the electric three-wheeler that made him famous—and, briefly, one of Oregon’s richest residents. The Oregonian broke the story on Friday.
Roseburg teen found after reported missing
A 15-year-old who was reported missing on Aug. 3 has been found.
247Sports
