ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices

Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

No separation after first scrimmage in Oregon's QB battle

Through the first week of fall camp and Oregon football's first scrimmage, there isn't any separation among Oregon's trio of scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job this season. Head coach Dan Lanning said after the first scrimmage of fall camp the trio of Bo Nix, Jay Butterfield, and Ty Thompson are still working and competing for the top spot.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

The End Zone Fade: Oregon Can Run It Now!

Duck fans, I’m sick of getting beat by the Stanford Endzone Fade play. Has there been a game in the last decade (besides the Ducks’ 21-6 win in 2019) in which Stanford hasn’t scored at least one touchdown on the Endzone Fade?. Does last year’s 4th down...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham’s new deal worth $4.55 million in salary over next 7 years

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham received a significant increase in pay following a breakout 2022 season where the Beavers reached the NCAA super regionals. Canham, finishing his third year as OSU coach in June, recently signed a five-year extension that takes him through the 2029 season. In addition, Canham received sizable increases for the remaining two years on his initial contract.
CORVALLIS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home grad finishes as all-time winningest Kansas baseball coach

On May 22, Ritch Price retired after 20 years as the University of Kansas’ winningest baseball head coach in the program’s 132-year history. “I’m a Jayhawk for life,” the 67-year-old said in a statement. However, long before he made it to America’s heartland, he got his...
SWEET HOME, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Free#Duckterritory
travelswithelle.com

18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR

Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University

Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community

CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
CRESWELL, OR
hh-today.com

Old Cox Creek RR bridge comes out

At the Union Pacific’s crossing of Cox Creek in Albany, the process of lifting off the old bridge and putting the new one in its place was about halfway through when I stopped there on Sunday afternoon. Bob Hirte, director of Hamilton Construction’s rail division, was on the scene...
ALBANY, OR
franchising.com

Killer Burger Signs Lease for Milestone 20th Location

August 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // EUGENE, Ore. - Killer Burger announced today a signed lease for a new location in Eugene, Oregon. The restaurant is located at 298 Coburg Road just off I-105W. This will be the second Killer Burger store in the Eugene market, joining the existing location at 50 West Broadway.
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Arcimoto Founder Demoted Following Drunken Driving Arrest Astride Three-Wheeler

Mark Frohnmayer, founder of Eugene electric vehicle company Arcimoto, has been demoted following his arrest for drunken driving a three-wheeled motor vehicle last month. Frohnmayer, 48, was driving a vehicle similar, if not identical, to the electric three-wheeler that made him famous—and, briefly, one of Oregon’s richest residents. The Oregonian broke the story on Friday.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy