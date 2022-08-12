Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK football holds first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - On Saturday, the University of Nebraska-Kearney held their first of three scrimmages of fall camp of Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK’s defense wreaked havoc on the gridiron during the friendly competition. “Being able to get back onto the field and back with my teammates...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football taking it one game at a time this fall season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football is just eleven days out until the fresh start of the 2022 fall season. The Patriots went 6-4 last year, and look to come back stronger out on the field. Head coach Shawn Mulligan says his team is going to be focused in on taking it one game at a time.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School All-Class Reunion
• 10 a.m. - Golf tournament benefiting KPS Foundation’s Dual Credit Scholarship Program. • 5:30 p.m. - Alumni tailgate /KHS football game vs. North Platte. Join the Bearcat Boosters for their tailgate before watching the Bearcats take on North Platte. • 9:30 p.m. - Rowdy Downtown Crawl. Purchase own...
KSNB Local4
State Championship losses motivating Hastings softball
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High softball has not been a stranger to success on the diamond. In fact, the Tigers have accumulated a 66-11 record over the last two seasons. Both resulted in Class B State Championship berths. Both ended with runner-up finishes. The Tigers graduated seven seniors from...
News Channel Nebraska
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention
LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
KSNB Local4
Stuhr Museum takes kids back to school in 1892
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to school is around the corner for many students, but in some places, class is already in this session. Classes were held this weekend at Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town. The event is meant to teach kids and adults what it was like going to school in 1892.
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
KSNB Local4
New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
Kearney Hub
Denver Air Connection picked to serve Kearney Regional Airport
KEARNEY — The airline that will take over service to Kearney Regional Airport in 11 weeks flies 50-passenger jets and will provide 12 nonstop round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport. City Manager Michael Morgan announced Friday that Denver Air Connection has been selected to replace SkyWest...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
KSNB Local4
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
KSNB Local4
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd Street and N. Avenue, northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m. According...
KSNB Local4
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
KSNB Local4
‘Roadway Heroes’ raises money for the Kearney Area Children’s Museum
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids in Kearney had a chance to get up close and personal with vehicles of all sizes and capabilities Saturday morning. The Kearney Area Children’s Museum held its annual Roadway Heroes event. Kearney police and Volunteer Fire departments brought out their vehicles for kids to tour and learn all about.
KSNB Local4
The Wall that Heals providing opportunity of closure for area Vietnam veterans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - When you think of soldiers returning home from war, thoughts of American flags, welcome home signs, and a sense of patriotism usually come to mind. But that wasn’t the case for those who served in the Vietnam war. Now, decades later The Wall That Heals travels the country highlighting the names of over 58,000 soldiers who gave their lives, and for those who never received the welcome home they deserved.
WOWT
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
foxnebraska.com
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
