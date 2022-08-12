ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Will Mar-a-Lago search warrant be revealed? Nashville legal analyst explains

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Following the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would make the rare move of asking the federal court that approved the search warrant there, to unseal it for all of America to see.

Trump and his political allies have repeatedly said the FBI probe is a continuation of a wider political witch hunt, ahead of Trump potentially announcing his candidacy for president again.

But CBS News has reported the search was related to an investigation into documents Trump took with him when he left the White House.

NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo says the move to release the search warrant shows the investigation is limited in scope.

"It goes to show that this is all this investigation is about, not about Jan. 6, it's not about any of these other things, financing, the New York investigation, this is solely about him taking government documents he's not supposed to have," Leonardo said.

That's why Leonardo says its to Trump's political advantage to have the search warrant — and any affidavit outlining the FBI's evidence against Trump — kept secret.

"He can continue to tell that story until that affidavit comes out," Leonardo said. "What you're going to see in the affidavit, I have a sneaking suspicion, is that there's a CI or confidential informant that has told the government about these documents, whether its someone at Mar-a-Lago, or someone from a past administration, there clearly is a confidential informant."

Trump has until Friday at 2 p.m. to say whether he opposes the Department of Justice's request to unseal the search warrant.

Ultimately it will be for a federal judge to decide whether the search warrant and any probable cause is publicly released.

Several news outlets including CBS News have also filed motions to the court to unseal it.

Trump issued a statement overnight saying in part:

Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years. My poll numbers are the strongest they have ever been, fundraising by the Republican Party is breaking all records, and midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical. The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections!

Release the documents now!

