CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.Police have not released a description of the suspect. This is a developing story. 
STOCKTON, CA
Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff

CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
CERES, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Police investigate 2nd homicide in 24 hours in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after a shooting in Stockton Thursday night. This is Stockton’s second deadly shooting Thursday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened at 9:49 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Lane, police said. When officers arrived, they found a...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Merced Man Arrested For Suspicion of Arson In Amador County

Sonora, CA – A Merced man was arrested on Sunday by Cal Fire law enforcement officers suspected of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL Fire reports that, with the help of the Merced Police Department, 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer was taken into custody in Merced on suspicion of igniting the Dalton Fire in the Jackson area of Amador County.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system

STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Two Felony Warrants

At about 11:32 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Columbia Street and Radio Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Richard Jimenez,...
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle

Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 35, suspected of killing his own father, then himself in Placerville

PLACERVILLE – Detectives believe a man murdered his own father in Placerville, then took his own life. Placerville police say officers responded to a home along the 3100 block of Wiltse Road to do a welfare check. A concerned person reported that their neighbor had not been seen for several days. The neighbor also reported that a suspicious odor appeared to be coming from the home. Officers who responded to the scene Thursday night also noticed the smell. They then peeked through the window and saw a man dead inside a living room. As police soon discovered, there were two people dead inside the home: a 57-year-old man and his 35-year-old son. Investigators say it appears that the 35-year-old man killed his father, then killed himself. Exactly how the two died is not clear, but police say the incident is isolated. The names of the men have not been released at this point. 
PLACERVILLE, CA

