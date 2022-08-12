Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Proposed youth correctional facility in Milwaukee has support of mayor, but not all in neighborhood
The Milwaukee Common Council held a special meeting Friday morning, voting 11-1 in favor of a resolution that supports a 32-bed youth correctional facility on the city's northwest side. Ald. Milele Coggs was the single vote against the facility. Before the vote, Ald. Robert Bauman said, "Our approval today does...
WISN
MMSD to begin putting fencing around Kinnickinnic River drainage canal
MILWAUKEE — Crews will install fencing around the Kinnickinnic River drainage canal where three people lost their lives this summer. A 10-year old boy was swept away by the fast-moving water in June trying to retrieve a ball. His father and a neighbor tried to save him but also...
WISN
Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. A bill Evers signed this year provided $42 million for the project and required the...
WISN
Milwaukee County program makes fresh produce more accessible
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County initiative bringing locally grown, fresh produce to families for an affordable price. The Milwaukee Market Match program is a joint effort by the American Heart Association and UW-Madison Division of Extension Milwaukee County FoodWise Program. This initiative provides matching dollars to people who are...
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
Whitefish Bay residents start petition to save Fox Bay Theatre
Milwaukee developer New Land Enterprises is on a mission to bring more life back to the Fox Bay Theatre building. In order to do so, New Land proposed and presented a three-phase plan.
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
CBS 58
Committee denies repainting "Black Humanity Now" mural in downtown Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A street mural in Racine will not be restored after a vote from the city's Public Works and Services committee Wednesday, Aug. 11. From a birds-eye view, the area of Wisconsin Avenue between 7th and 8th Street in downtown Racine reads "Black Humanity Now" in yellow block-letters. Those letters are now fading - and will stay that way.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
newsfromthestates.com
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in southeastern Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
captimes.com
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit
The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: Racine’s ‘partisan’ voting van
MADISON — Racine’s “polling booth on wheels” has gotten a lot of mileage since the liberal voting activist group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg dropped a generous “safe election” grant on the city in 2020. The mobile voting unit was designed to cruise on into certain areas of the city and serve as a remote site for early “in-person” voting.
MATC Times
3069 - 3069A N. 29th Street
Milwaukee Duplex: 29th & Burleigh - Property Id: 931273. This duplex offers the availability for the upper and lower unit. The unit includes two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. A corner property with great line of sight, backyard, near bus lines and neighborhood schools. Private pay and rent assistance tenants are welcome.
WISN
More than 20 homes in Lindsay Heights Milwaukee receive free home repairs
MILWAUKEE — Revitalize Milwaukee is hosting its annual Block Build MKE Friday and Saturday. Constructions crews and volunteers are providing free home repairs at 23 qualifying homes in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. That's near North 15th and Lloyd streets. "We're doing everything from kitchen remodels, porches, bathrooms, plumbing, electrical. You name it, we do it," said Lynnea Katz-Petted, Revitalize Milwaukee CEO.
WISN
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office: Lisbon Avenue offramp closed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted the Lisbon Avenue offramp on South-175 is closed. Traffic will be routed off Lloyd Street. The closure is due to a pursuit of an expected intoxicated driver, according to the Sheriff's office. The passenger suffered unknown injuries and the driver fled. First...
WISN
Home repairs change Milwaukee man's life
MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney: Kaul’s Inept Campaign ‘Blasts His Own DOJ Staff’
“Josh Kaul is desperately trying to deflect from the fact Milwaukee is about to set another record for murders during his tenure and at the same time he’s gutted the number of criminal prosecutors at the DOJ” – Eric Toney. Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney...
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
