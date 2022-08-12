Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Richmond’s Bourbon Jam Music Festival brings country singer David Lee Murphy to town
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- In Richmond, the inaugural Bourbon Jam Music Festival kicked off Saturday outside the mall. The festival honored local businesses and musicians. Organizers say the event was dedicated to their first responders, with a portion of sales benefiting the Richmond Police Department. Ten bands took the stage throughout...
foxlexington.com
Seniors Got Talent gives Kentuckians a chance to show off their skills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The only requirement in order to compete in the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent competition is that you must be 62 years young. On Thursday, The Morning Pointe Foundation gave Kentucky seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents in a competition similar to that of America’s Got Talent.
WTVQ
Small Town America Festival highlights Mt. Sterling’s downtown charm
MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- In Mount Sterling, hundreds ventured out into downtown for the annual Small Town America Festival. The event included a talent show, corn hole tournament, and more than 50 hand-made craft vendors. There was also a farmer’s market, a car show, and live music. During the festival,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women. Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women. WATCH | Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. On the side of a building in Lexington, love...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
WKYT 27
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
WTVQ
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
foxlexington.com
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
WKYT 27
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
foxlexington.com
6th car collision plows into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington barber is sweeping up more than hair Friday night. He’s cleaning up glass and debris after a car crashed into the shop; a situation he’s all too familiar with. Fades Barbershop is located at the corner of West Third Street...
WKYT 27
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022
Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
foxlexington.com
3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
WTVQ
Driver runs light, causes crash into Lexington barbershop: police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a car to crash into a barbershop at the corner of West 3rd Street and North Upper Street around 6:15 Friday morning. The driver who ran the red light, who hasn’t been identified yet, struck another...
