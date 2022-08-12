ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

Seniors Got Talent gives Kentuckians a chance to show off their skills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The only requirement in order to compete in the 3rd Annual Morning Pointe Seniors Got Talent competition is that you must be 62 years young. On Thursday, The Morning Pointe Foundation gave Kentucky seniors the opportunity to showcase their talents in a competition similar to that of America’s Got Talent.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Lexington, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Elderly People#Seniors#Senior Citizen#Scholarships#Lexington Opera House#Kentucky State University
foxlexington.com

1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
foxlexington.com

6th car collision plows into Lexington barbershop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington barber is sweeping up more than hair Friday night. He’s cleaning up glass and debris after a car crashed into the shop; a situation he’s all too familiar with. Fades Barbershop is located at the corner of West Third Street...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October

Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
HARRODSBURG, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy