Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
How two Memphis martial artists came to train with Elvis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know Elvis Presley was a Black Belt in Karate?. Our Elvis, ABC24 Visual Storyteller Elvis Hardwick, caught up with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace at the Tennessee Karate Institute. Wallace, a professional fighter who won 23 consecutive fights from 1974 to 1980, trained with the King...
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14
On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
WMC kid to be featured in Times Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis boy is going to be featured in a Times Square campaign in New York City. Eli Synder, who just turned one year old, will appear as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The video features children, teens...
Elvis Presley’s Jungle Room Decor Was Called the ‘Ugliest Furniture I Have Ever Seen’ by Dad Vernon
The iconic Jungle Room at Elvis Presley's Graceland home had the "ugliest furniture" Vernon Presley had ever seen.
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.Skip Adhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_433835579about:blankhttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_1307692683https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.524.0_en.html#goog_900863419javascript:false You may […]
How one Memphis teacher is encouraging student literacy with a 'creative' space
Classrooms can feel "confining" and "more like a cell than a creative space to learn" according to one Douglas Optional teacher. Phillip Williams has the solution.
Where the Chefs Eat
The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
How announcing became a family business at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FedEx St. Jude Championship can't start without the Weatherford family. "Until we tell them, 'Are you ready?' And 'This is your tee time,' they don't get to tee off," Sheryl Weatherford said, one of three Weatherfords who serve as announcers during tournament week. Ken Weatherford...
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media. Many people were shocked by his advanced speech at such a young age. In one video, he says his parents are from Memphis and he lives in Atlanta. In a matter of weeks, his TikTok video […]
Memphis Firefighters hold memorial for fallen firefighter David Pleasant; start fundraiser for his family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis firefighting community gathered Saturday to honor fallen Firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday after the fire engine he was driving to a call was hit by a pickup truck. Firefighters posted a cross in his honor at the sight of his death at...
MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the...
Grandmother 'terrified' after chaotic Crump Stadium scene presses MSCS to take additional action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was panic Friday night when a crowd of teens and football spectators rushed out of Crump Stadium fearful of shots fired. Memphis Police confirmed there was no shooting, but one grandmother said she was terrified when her daughter called her screaming. “It was all these...
10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
Around Town August 11, 2022
The Vietnam War lasted from 1961 to 1975, the United States sent nearly 3 million troops to the conflict with several thousands not returning home. Those who died during the Vietnam War are immortalized in Washington D.C. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Several years ago a traveling version of the public tribute was constructed and has made the rounds around the country. Scheduled for Sept. 22-26, the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Millington at Abandoned Antiques located at 8323 Highway 51 North.
Informed Sources: August 13, 2022
GUESTS: Amber Mills (R-Shelby County Commissioner) Van Turner (D-Shelby County Commissioner) HOT TOPICS: Shelby County Commission Asks State for Help New Bail Courtroom Mud Island Makeover
Memphis VA Job Fair August 24
The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA. On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
