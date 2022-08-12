Man convicted for multiple felony offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office announced that an Oahu jury found Casey Asato, 41-years-old, guilty as charged for numerous felonies pertaining to a domestic violence incident.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, Asato came to his ex-wife’s workplace and threatened employees with a gun. Asato even fired the gun one time as a warning shot.

The Prosecuting Office also said that Asato threatened his wife multiple times too.

According to city officials, Asato was then taken into custody pending sentencing.

Asato was found guilty on the following offenses:

One count of Arson in the First Degree

One count of Reckless Endangering in the First Degree

One count of Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver

Four counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree

Two counts of Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree

“The Department is very pleased with this verdict, which will keep Asato behind bars for many

years,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Asato’s sentencing is set for Tuesday, November 22.