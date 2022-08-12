Visit Outer Space or explore a submarine with Things to Do Near You

You may think you’re driving from West Virginia to Pittsburgh to visit this “Things to Do Near You” destination, but in fact you could be going to outer space.

Carnegie Science Center can really take you anywhere! It’s the most visited museum in Pittsburgh. And it’s waiting for your family!

“We could take you to the far ends of any Galaxy right here at Carnegie Science Center,” says Senior Director of Marketing, Carnegie Science Center, Connie George.

To the far ends of the galaxy sounds like a long trip, but it’s just a quick one once you get to Carnegie Science Center, a place where anyone can learn, have some laughs, and feel like a kid, even if you aren’t one.

“It’s someplace that everyone enjoys coming to what no matter what your age is because we have something for everyone right? And it’s interactive, it’s not just staring at things there’s things that you can do and as you do them you learn them.”

Remember when we said we were going to another galaxy? Well, how about just to Saturn? It’s one of many galactic destinations you’ll find inside the Buhl Planetarium.

“It’s recently renovated. All new software we can get time images straight from NASA straight from James Webb Telescope.”

Once you’re done inside one of the most technologically advanced planetariums in the country, take a few steps across the hall and back in time to the miniature railroad and village.

“It’s a really fun place to find all these little gems and every time you go there you see something different.”

These historic models take you to iconic moments and places in history in Western Pennsylvania. All made with impeccable detail.

“It’s just an amazing thing to see even if you don’t know any of that and you just watch the trains going by.”

Submerge yourself below deck just as the submarine was submerged underwater and see how men lived in tight quarters sleeping on top of torpedoes. And you may even see a little nod to Wheeling while you’re here.

“It took over 5000 dives and it was a Cold War submarine and some of the missions that this submarine was on where are still classified so we don’t know what they did.”

The USS Requin set out just days before the end of World War II. It was the Navy’s 1st Radar Picket Submarine and the latest in technology at the time.

“This is one way Carnegie Science Center shows how technology has evolved over the years. So, from 1946 to what is it that submarines today.”

Whether you seek science, history, technology, or just a good time, Carnegie Science Center is the place to be!

The Carnegie Science Center is open daily from 10-5. They recommend buying tickets ahead of time. To plan your visit, go to CarnegieScienceCenter.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.