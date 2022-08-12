ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Visit Outer Space or explore a submarine with Things to Do Near You

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zcq1V_0hEDnSb800

You may think you’re driving from West Virginia to Pittsburgh to visit this “Things to Do Near You” destination, but in fact you could be going to outer space.

Carnegie Science Center can really take you anywhere! It’s the most visited museum in Pittsburgh. And it’s waiting for your family!

“We could take you to the far ends of any Galaxy right here at Carnegie Science Center,” says Senior Director of Marketing, Carnegie Science Center, Connie George.

To the far ends of the galaxy sounds like a long trip, but it’s just a quick one once you get to Carnegie Science Center, a place where anyone can learn, have some laughs, and feel like a kid, even if you aren’t one.

“It’s someplace that everyone enjoys coming to what no matter what your age is because we have something for everyone right? And it’s interactive, it’s not just staring at things there’s things that you can do and as you do them you learn them.”

Remember when we said we were going to another galaxy? Well, how about just to Saturn? It’s one of many galactic destinations you’ll find inside the Buhl Planetarium.

“It’s recently renovated. All new software we can get time images straight from NASA straight from James Webb Telescope.”

Once you’re done inside one of the most technologically advanced planetariums in the country, take a few steps across the hall and back in time to the miniature railroad and village.

“It’s a really fun place to find all these little gems and every time you go there you see something different.”

These historic models take you to iconic moments and places in history in Western Pennsylvania. All made with impeccable detail.

“It’s just an amazing thing to see even if you don’t know any of that and you just watch the trains going by.”

Submerge yourself below deck just as the submarine was submerged underwater and see how men lived in tight quarters sleeping on top of torpedoes. And you may even see a little nod to Wheeling while you’re here.

“It took over 5000 dives and it was a Cold War submarine and some of the missions that this submarine was on where are still classified so we don’t know what they did.”

The USS Requin set out just days before the end of World War II. It was the Navy’s 1st Radar Picket Submarine and the latest in technology at the time.

“This is one way Carnegie Science Center shows how technology has evolved over the years. So, from 1946 to what is it that submarines today.”

Whether you seek science, history, technology, or just a good time, Carnegie Science Center is the place to be!

The Carnegie Science Center is open daily from 10-5. They recommend buying tickets ahead of time. To plan your visit, go to CarnegieScienceCenter.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

"RADical Days" begin September 9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Pittsburgh Zoo

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an exciting weekend ahead!. The Asian Lantern Festival officially kicks off Friday night. This year's festival is back with an all-new display featuring dinosaurs. Everyone who attends will see giant hand-crafted sculptures, learn about Asian history and culture and enjoy themed food and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie

If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
CARNEGIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
West Virginia State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14

With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Interstellar Space#Carnegie Science Center#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do
WTRF- 7News

Another round of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” coming up

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Another round of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” is right around the corner! Wheeling Heritage is looking for local entrepreneurs and business owners to pitch a new business idea or a business expansion proposal. Four will be chosen to compete, but only one will walk away with more than $4,000 a […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World War II
WTRF- 7News

Vendors make cross-country trip to BluesFest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Getting a festival together the size of the BluesFest is more than just hooking up a couple of amplifiers. It’s a year-round job requiring a lot of heavy lifting and thousands of miles on the car. The vendors that line the walkways are an important part of the BluesFest character, including […]
WHEELING, WV
nextpittsburgh.com

Where is Pittsburgh’s only statue of Andrew Carnegie?

With his name emblazoned on the city’s most venerated institutions from libraries and museums to Carnegie Mellon University, Andrew Carnegie’s legacy permeates Pittsburgh. This is why it’s surprising that there’s no public Carnegie statue in Pittsburgh. There’s a Carnegie bas-relief likeness on the Midtown Towers, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Isolated showers return Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased this afternoon and will remain with us as we head through the rest of the weekend and into next week. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday, with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. Rain should be light, so it should not cause major problems for Metallica Sunday evening and PNC Park. Shower chances stick around to start the week with highs about 10 degrees cooler than normal in the lower 70s. We will enter a warming trend late week as clouds finally break and clear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty students about to open books for Fall semester

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — School will be back in session in the next couple of weeks and it’s no different for colleges and universities. West Liberty University students will be stepping on campus on August 22nd. President W. Franklin Evans says it’s a whole new year, new attitudes, and a lot of new things […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed

Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

City of Asylum/Pittsburgh co-founder injured in Salman Rushdie attack

Supporters are wishing a speedy recovery for Henry Reese, co-founder of the City of Asylum/Pittsburgh, who was injured Friday along with noted writer Salman Rushdie in an attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. According to New York state police, Reese, 73, was moderating a planned lecture by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy