ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs3duluth.com

An artful annual tradition returns to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It was an art-filled weekend for a community on the North Shore. The Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival was held in Two Harbors from August 12th through the 14th. 2022 marked the 28th year for the celebration. Starting Friday afternoon both...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Nice Girls of the North hold Second Saturday Marketplace in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of Northland female artists are working together to help get their businesses off the ground. Nice Girls of the North is a women’s art cooperative that’s been operating for more than a decade in the Twin Ports. Saturday they held...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Ground breaks on shooting range for disabled veterans

MCGREGOR, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Our nation’s heroes are often the ones who are most overlooked in everyday life, but some folks in McGregor, Minnesota are working to create a space just for those who served. “I always had the dream of having a rifle, pistol, and archery...
MCGREGOR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superior, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX 21 Online

Remembering Joni Dahl, Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver

EVELETH, Minn.– “I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl...
EVELETH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operation K#Cbs#Duluth#Twin Ports#K 9
cbs3duluth.com

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Duluth Playhouse plays final show at Depot

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The Duluth Playhouse performed its last show at the historic Depot Family Theatre stage on Sunday. After the final performance of ‘High School Musical’ Sunday afternoon, the Playhouse hosted a goodbye celebration. After the historic St. Louis County Depot raised rent prices...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways

(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
WTIP

Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior

Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County

A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs3duluth.com

Body of missing Ashland man found

ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
ASHLAND, WI
MIX 108

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park

Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alcohol believed to be major factor in crash that killed 39-year-old woman

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officers say alcohol was a major factor in a fatal crash late Friday night on Highway 21.Responders were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at approximately 11:32 p.m.The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 when it was struck by a pickup truck driving westbound. It appears the pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as a 39-year-old from Rural Eveleth, Minn. The 40-year-old pickup truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital for treatment. The driver from Virginia, Minn. is charged with criminal vehicular homicide upon his release from the hospital.The crash remains under investigation.
VIRGINIA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Daily chances of scattered showers & storms through the whole upcoming week

TONIGHT: Sunday night will be another mostly cloudy evening, but there are chances of showers before midnight for mainly the Iron Range and Arrowhead region. The rain chance is 20% and will be isolated so accumulation will be minimal to none. Temperatures will once again fall back to the mid to upper 50s, but with dewpoints once again being close to the lows, fog could develop after midnight. The patchy fog will mainly focus around the lake so a Dense Fog Advisory could be issued by Monday morning. Winds will continue to come off the lake at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Monday will once again be a mixture of sun, clouds, and scattered chances of rain.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and Navigation...
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy