cbs3duluth.com
An artful annual tradition returns to Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It was an art-filled weekend for a community on the North Shore. The Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival was held in Two Harbors from August 12th through the 14th. 2022 marked the 28th year for the celebration. Starting Friday afternoon both...
cbs3duluth.com
Nice Girls of the North hold Second Saturday Marketplace in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of Northland female artists are working together to help get their businesses off the ground. Nice Girls of the North is a women’s art cooperative that’s been operating for more than a decade in the Twin Ports. Saturday they held...
cbs3duluth.com
Ground breaks on shooting range for disabled veterans
MCGREGOR, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Our nation’s heroes are often the ones who are most overlooked in everyday life, but some folks in McGregor, Minnesota are working to create a space just for those who served. “I always had the dream of having a rifle, pistol, and archery...
WDIO-TV
Structure fire in Carlton County sends firefighters to Skelton Township
On August 13th, 2022 the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire in the 4400 block of County Road 6, Skelton Township. A passerby believed a house was on fire. While emergency personnel were responding they were updated the structure was a pole building. The...
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
FOX 21 Online
Remembering Joni Dahl, Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver
EVELETH, Minn.– “I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl...
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry
Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.
cbs3duluth.com
THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Duluth Playhouse plays final show at Depot
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The Duluth Playhouse performed its last show at the historic Depot Family Theatre stage on Sunday. After the final performance of ‘High School Musical’ Sunday afternoon, the Playhouse hosted a goodbye celebration. After the historic St. Louis County Depot raised rent prices...
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
WTIP
Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior
Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
cbs3duluth.com
Body of missing Ashland man found
ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
Alcohol believed to be major factor in crash that killed 39-year-old woman
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officers say alcohol was a major factor in a fatal crash late Friday night on Highway 21.Responders were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at approximately 11:32 p.m.The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 when it was struck by a pickup truck driving westbound. It appears the pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as a 39-year-old from Rural Eveleth, Minn. The 40-year-old pickup truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital for treatment. The driver from Virginia, Minn. is charged with criminal vehicular homicide upon his release from the hospital.The crash remains under investigation.
St. Luke’s In Duluth Gets National Honors For Hip, Knee + Stroke Work
Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the access we have to good health care for granted. But, we shouldn't, with two major health care facilities located here in the Twin Ports. That's why it's important to note that one of those health care facilities recently received some recognition...
boreal.org
Duluth woman charged after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run
A Duluth woman has been charged after seriously injuring another woman who was walking on the shoulder of Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 near W. 5th St. and Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. According to...
cbs3duluth.com
Daily chances of scattered showers & storms through the whole upcoming week
TONIGHT: Sunday night will be another mostly cloudy evening, but there are chances of showers before midnight for mainly the Iron Range and Arrowhead region. The rain chance is 20% and will be isolated so accumulation will be minimal to none. Temperatures will once again fall back to the mid to upper 50s, but with dewpoints once again being close to the lows, fog could develop after midnight. The patchy fog will mainly focus around the lake so a Dense Fog Advisory could be issued by Monday morning. Winds will continue to come off the lake at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Monday will once again be a mixture of sun, clouds, and scattered chances of rain.
boreal.org
Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and Navigation...
