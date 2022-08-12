Local business celebrates expanding its unique shop
A unique shop in Steubenville has just expanded.
Amanda’s Gifts and More held an event to celebrate the growth of their business.
They offer a wide variety of items, including jewelry, candles, incense, crystals, and much more.
Their new space will be used to offer meditation, they have a reading room, and a massage and healing room.
Amanda's Gifts and More is located at 2718 Sunset Blvd in Steubenville.
