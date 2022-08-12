ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance.

Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said it took the jury only 28 minutes of deliberation before returning the guilty verdicts.

The charges stem from an incident on March 14 where Taylor was found by Shelbyville Police at a home he had been prohibited from going to. Taylor was found to be in possession of a four-inch-long knife and meth.

Taylor has 10 prior misdemeanor convictions, three felony convictions and three prison sentences for possessing meth and chemicals used to manufacture meth as well as a violation of an order of protection. At the time of his arrest, Taylor had nine pending cases in Effingham, Christian and Shelby Counties.

Taylor faces 10 to 30 years in prison for the armed violence charge and two to 10 years in prison for the meth possession charge. he will be sentenced on October 3.

IN THIS ARTICLE
