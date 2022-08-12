Edison Local School District held its annual Back to School Rally

The Edison Local School District is ringing in the new year by holding its annual Back to School Rally.

The event took place in the Edison High School fieldhouse parking lot and featured all kinds of things for the kids to enjoy.

They had games, treats, inflatable rides, free school supplies, a chance to meet some of the fall sports athletes, and even a performance from the EHS Marching Band.

Class returns on August 24th!

