Edison Local School District held its annual Back to School Rally

By Steve Moore
 3 days ago

The Edison Local School District is ringing in the new year by holding its annual Back to School Rally.

The event took place in the Edison High School fieldhouse parking lot and featured all kinds of things for the kids to enjoy.

They had games, treats, inflatable rides, free school supplies, a chance to meet some of the fall sports athletes, and even a performance from the EHS Marching Band.

Class returns on August 24th!

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

