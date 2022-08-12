Read full article on original website
Drew Jive
2d ago
The only way for establishment Cheney to win is win it like Biden, irregularities leading to outright fraudulent ballots cast.
Reply
8
Debbie Lobach French
2d ago
GET OUT AND VOTE PEOPLE- I share your opinions. Thanks for more insight from a 50yr veteran that follows WY politics well.
Reply
2
Related
The Trump Loyalist Threatening To Unseat Liz Cheney Is An Anti-Conservation Zealot
In 2018, natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman ran for governor of Wyoming on a pledge to “reform federal land management and access” and fight burdensome federal regulations. Public lands were a hot-button issue in midterm elections across the West that year. Hunting and conservation groups had rallied to...
Wyoming Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Wyoming is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was May 27, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
From Cheney friend to foe, Harriet Hageman takes command of Wyoming race animated by Trump
Harriet Hageman proudly wears Wyoming on her sleeve -- and wields it like a hammer against Liz Cheney.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting security and the Wyoming primaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the voting season heats up, many may ask about where and how to vote, but others are asking if their votes are secure and counted. Voter security has found itself under the spotlight in recent times. The need to verify voters is a real focus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
State senator to serve as VP of the National Conference of State Legislatures
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah lawmaker has been elected to a leadership position with a national organization. Senator Wayne Harper (R), Taylorsville, joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his new role with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
$750,000 in Education Grants Offered for Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah
Recently, the VELA Education Fund announced a $750,000 fund in partnership with the Daniels Fund to provide support for education entrepreneurs in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Up to $10,000 are provided in microgrants, and in Wyoming, VELA has provided around $160,000 to three organizations, including the Teton Science...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Jousting With David Iverson
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When two talking heads get together, one can expect a lot of….well, talk. That’s precisely what happened when David Iverson, host of the Cowboy State Politics podcast, invited me to debate him on his program. We talked a lot.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 15, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bob Branson “about a 1/4 mile from the Montana border in Clark, Wyoming. “Only the bugs seemed to rise before the sun,” Branson said. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
19thnews.org
Liz Cheney believes the country is on the ‘edge of an abyss.’ She thinks young women can save it.
Back in 2012, when Liz Cheney was first weighing a congressional bid, she said on Fox News that she was “fed up” with the Democratic Party’s focus on abortion and contraception. It resulted in women being “sidelined” on issues such as national security and the economy, she said:
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. “I’ve never been an early season antelope hunter. It’s still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,”...
Washington Examiner
The conservative case in favor of Liz Cheney is overwhelming
We’ve all heard it, and we’ve all probably said it: We want politicians to stand on principle rather than follow the political winds they feel with their desperately outstretched fingers. By those lights, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) should be an overwhelming favorite to win reelection to Congress from...
AOL Corp
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep....
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
ksl.com
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
Comments / 9