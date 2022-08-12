ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt

Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push

The Chicago White Sox are still in reach of both the AL Central title and a Wild Card spot. However, they were handed a concerning injury on Friday night as star Luis Robert sprained his left wrist. Thankfully, his X-rays came back negative and he’s just listed as day-to-day for now. Luis Robert left the […] The post White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record

While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
