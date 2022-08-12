Read full article on original website
KCBD
LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.
KCBD
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
KCBD
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
KCBD
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
KCBD
Accidental fire put out by contractors at UMC
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave. The fire was discovered by contractors performing remodel work in the area. Contractors extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher once they located the source of the smoke. LFR units that arrived at the scene investigated to make sure the fire was fully out.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
KCBD
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
KCBD
Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
KCBD
Upcoming Lubbock Library events for week of August 115
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Public Library released a list of events for the community to enjoy this upcoming week. “Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library Monday, August 15 & Thursday, August 183:30 to 5:30 PMCome to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.
KCBD
Quiet weather this weekend, changes next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot, sunny afternoon for the South Plains with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A pleasant start to the day today with temperatures this morning in the 60s to lower 70s. Quickly warming up again this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s, a high of 96 in Lubbock. A few afternoon clouds are possible, with a very slim chance for a stray shower for the far southeastern portion of the viewing area. Winds will be light generally from the southeast around 10 mph.
KCBD
Helping students deal with back to school anxiety
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kids will soon be walking through the halls of school again, and now is the time to prepare them. Dr. Valerie Johnson, clinical psychologist at Covenant, says parents can start easing those nerves up to a week ahead of the first day of school. “Start getting...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pitbull/Mastiff mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Staff says he is very social and outgoing. Biggin loves attention from people and dogs alike. His favorite things...
KCBD
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs
OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Olton Mustangs have made the playoffs three years in a row, and they enter 2022 looking to keep that postseason streak going. After being in a District up North, Olton is back in a Class 2A Division I with New Deal, Post, Sundown, Tahoka and Floydada.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
KCBD
Vehicle drives through fence near home in 3-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue have responded to a 3-vehicle crash. One vehicle drove through a fence of a residence as a result of the crash. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 62nd Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was left...
KCBD
Crash involving 2 motorcycles leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night. One of the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC. The other motorcyclist was left with minor injuries. The LPD responded to the crash around 10 p.m....
KCBD
Texas Tech’s ‘THE BRAND’ coming back for 2022-23 football season
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, have announced the return of “THE BRAND” – an original, four-part docuseries providing Red Raider fans an authentic, all-access look inside the 2022-23 football program under the direction of Head Coach Joey McGuire. Season...
